Suns women's team needs a win tonight

Brad Greenshields
| 17th Jun 2017 3:00 AM

WITH both teams holding 50:50 records, tonight's Waratah League clash at Sportz Central could be season defining.

Both Coffs Harbour and Tamworth's women's teams are aiming for a top four berth and need a win tonight to get them there.

PINPOINT SHOOTER: Laura Bamford has been one of the leading scorers for the Coffs Harbour Suns so far this season. Brad Greenshields

Playing in front of their home crowd, the Suns will enter the contest as favourites, especially when the pair met four weeks ago it was Coffs Harbour who turned it on to win by 40 points.

Trouble is the Suns haven't played since then.

Coach Connie Woods would love some added continuity in her roster with only Emily Crampton, Felicity Cook, Jasmine Host and Rachel McGinniskin playing all six matches so far this season.

The Suns play five matches over the next four weeks before the playoffs begin so hitting their straps now is a requirement.

The men's competition is extremely tight with the Coffs Harbour boys sitting a game outside the top eight.

The Suns men are on the road this weekend for a vital double header where nothing less than two wins will do.

Coffs Harbour has a superior record compared to both of their upcoming opponents.

Today's clash against the Central Coast Crusaders is expected to provide the stiffer challenge of the two matches although two games within 24 hours on the road always adds a degree of difficulty to the second fixture.

One thing in the Suns favour in that department is tomorrow's opponent, Springwood, is also playing a match this evening so should be just as tired as the Coffs team.

WARATAH LEAGUE

Saturday
Women - 6pm vs Tamworth Thunderbolts (home)
Men - 4pm vs Central Coast Crusaders (away)

Sunday
Men - 1pm vs Springwood Scorchers (away)

Topics:  basketball basketball nsw coffs harbour suns sportz central waratah league

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!