Suns women start year on a positive note

GREATER defensive intensity after the main break paved the way for the Coffs Harbour women to win its opening match of the Waratah League season.

After a positive start against Maitland that saw the Suns open up a 13 point lead at quarter time, Maitland managed to fight back in the second stanza scoring freely to bring the margin back to six.

Suns coach Connie Woods who thought her players were guilty of not concentrating on positioning themselves in the right spot said the message to the girls at half time was simple.

"Our discussion at half time was that our defensive end was letting us down,” Woods said.

"We decided to up the ante on our press but the thing was to make it more of a team effort.”

The scoring opportunities the Mustangs enjoyed in the second quarter dried up and the Suns took advantage to draw away to a 74-59 win.

Emily Crampton led the scoring for the Suns with 22 points and she received support from centre Rachel McGinnisjin (11 points) and Siarn Woods who scored 10 points in her final game for Coffs Harbour before moving to the Gold Coast to play in the Queensland Basketball League.