Suns will bring the heat in season-opener

FLYING HIGH: Cody Woods will play a key role for the Coffs Harbour Suns this season. Brad Greenshields

BASKETBALL: The Coffs Harbour Suns are ready to rip into 2019 and it all starts this weekend when the club's men's team begin their campaign.

The team is full of youthful exuberance and will compete in the Waratah League's Division 2 Youth Men competition.

With plenty of fresh faces around, coach Blake Kelly said it would be an exciting road ahead.

"We want to find consistency week in, week out, make the playoffs and represent the club professionally,” Kelly said.

Only captain Nick Markham, Cody Woods, Levi Jones and Sam Russo remain from last season's team.

The Suns host the Springwood Scorchers on Saturday night and will be wanting to get off to a flying start.

Suns spokeswoman Lisa Fahey said the whole club was buzzing in anticipation.

"There's a bit of excitement in the air for them because I don't think we've ever had a youth league team before,” Fahey said.

"We've had a few boys come from other associations, so it's a very fresh team.”

The Hoey Moey is on board as the team's major sponsor but there are still opportunities to financially assist individual players with the costs involved of playing in the statewide competition.

"It's very expensive and costs thousands of dollars because of the travel involved, so if there's any local businesses who would like to sponsor they are more than welcome to do so,” Fahey said.

Tip-off is at 6pm Saturday at Sportz Central.