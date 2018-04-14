Menu
Login
Young Sam Russo will be required to some more work in the paint during the Coffs Harbour Suns long road trip this weekend.
Young Sam Russo will be required to some more work in the paint during the Coffs Harbour Suns long road trip this weekend. Brad Greenshields
Basketball

Suns take the long road to find victory

Brad Greenshields
by
14th Apr 2018 3:00 AM

THIS weekend marks the beginning of a tough month for Coffs Harbour's men's Waratah League team.

Tonight the Suns start a double header road trip with a match at St George before facing Hawkesbury tomorrow.

These two matches signal the start of a block that sees the Suns play five straight matches on the road.

Having started the season 0-2, playing coach Blake Kelly admitted the time to get a win had arrived.

"We really need to win one this weekend,” Kelly said.

"The comp's pretty even from what we can see. We know we can beat anyone on any given night and it's not panic time by any means but this weekend we definitely need to get one on the board.”

Kelly said personnel wasn't the reason why the Suns had started the season slowly. He said it was simply a matter of using each player's talents better.

"We've got really good players with really good skills. It's more about trying to get the team to play to their strengths,” he said.

"If Sam Russo is good in the paint, we need to have two or three minutes bursts where he gets rebounds and puts it in, we need get him the ball in the paint not out on the three-point line.

"If people are shooters we need to get them the ball in positions to shoot.”

WARATAH LEAGUE

Coffs Harbour Suns men double header

Tonight

St George v Coffs Harbour at 7.30pm

Tomorrow

Hawkesbury v Coffs Harbour at 1pm

suns waratah league
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Out of this world the goal for Panthers

    Out of this world the goal for Panthers

    Rugby League LAST week's win was one small step for Sawtell but tomorrow's the chance to make one giant leap for the Panthers.

    • 14th Apr 2018 4:00 AM
    Lions and Raiders renew acquaintances

    Lions and Raiders renew acquaintances

    Soccer Long time rivals meet to determine early season bragging rights.

    • 14th Apr 2018 3:30 AM
    Marlins 'can't wait to rip in'

    Marlins 'can't wait to rip in'

    Rugby Union After a bye in the first round, the SCU Marlins start their season.

    • 14th Apr 2018 3:30 AM
    Make or break: 'Bypass must be included in Federal Budget'

    Make or break: 'Bypass must be included in Federal Budget'

    News Hartsuyker makes urgent call for Coffs Bypass.

    Local Partners