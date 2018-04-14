Suns take the long road to find victory

Young Sam Russo will be required to some more work in the paint during the Coffs Harbour Suns long road trip this weekend.

THIS weekend marks the beginning of a tough month for Coffs Harbour's men's Waratah League team.

Tonight the Suns start a double header road trip with a match at St George before facing Hawkesbury tomorrow.

These two matches signal the start of a block that sees the Suns play five straight matches on the road.

Having started the season 0-2, playing coach Blake Kelly admitted the time to get a win had arrived.

"We really need to win one this weekend,” Kelly said.

"The comp's pretty even from what we can see. We know we can beat anyone on any given night and it's not panic time by any means but this weekend we definitely need to get one on the board.”

Kelly said personnel wasn't the reason why the Suns had started the season slowly. He said it was simply a matter of using each player's talents better.

"We've got really good players with really good skills. It's more about trying to get the team to play to their strengths,” he said.

"If Sam Russo is good in the paint, we need to have two or three minutes bursts where he gets rebounds and puts it in, we need get him the ball in the paint not out on the three-point line.

"If people are shooters we need to get them the ball in positions to shoot.”

WARATAH LEAGUE

Coffs Harbour Suns men double header

Tonight

St George v Coffs Harbour at 7.30pm

Tomorrow

Hawkesbury v Coffs Harbour at 1pm