Suns still in the chase for glory

MISSION accomplished but it required the use of a get-out-of-jail-free card to do so.

The Coffs Harbour Suns needed to win both games on the road at the weekend against opposition with far inferior records to sneak into a Waratah League finals berth.

It was a task that was almost too much for the mens team at the first hurdle.

With a minute remaining against Hawkesbury scores were level.

The cool head of the experienced Matt Cook saw Coffs Harbour home as he converted twice from the free throw line and then nailed a very late two-pointer to slow down some racing heart rates.

Having escaped with a win on Saturday, the Suns left little to chance on Sunday.

Earlier in the season the North Bears pushed Coffs Harbour into overtime but the Suns didn't allow the opposition a sniff in this contest.

Coffs Harbour raced out to a 14-point lead at the end of the first quarter with Simon Mackey scoring one-third of the Suns' 27 points to get the team off to a flying start.

The lead was extended to 20 points at half time and Coffs was never going to lose. Young Mitch Mihai's shooting was outstanding, making five three-pointers on his way to a game-high 19 points while Jah Soloai completed a solid weekend with 17 points.

The Suns still need a couple of results to go their way this weekend to ensure a quarter finals berth on August 5.

WARATAH LEAGUE

COFFS HARBOUR 70 (Matt Cook 19, Jah Soloai 16) def HAWKESBURY JETS 65 (Trent Awadallah 18).

COFFS HARBOUR 91 (Mitch Mihai 19, Jah Soloai 17) def NORTHS BEARS 69 (Nicholas Womersley 21).