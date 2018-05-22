Menu
Felicity Cook dribbles down the court for the Coffs Harbour Suns.
Basketball

Suns spurred on by super mum

Brad Greenshields
by
22nd May 2018 1:00 AM

FOR those that weren't in the know, seeing Felicity Cook take to the court for the Coffs Harbour Suns on Saturday night caused a few surprises.

It was only seven weeks before the game that Cook gave birth but there she was on court giving her all as the Suns defeated Goulburn 66-39.

While Cook didn't nail any baskets or have a lot of court time, women's coach Connie Woods said Cook's influence on the team can't be measured simply in points, rebounds and assists.

"She (Felicity) will only play a few minutes here and there until she gets her fitness back but just having her on board is so good for the younger players," she said.

"She steps on to the court and the girls lift and it's the same at training as well. It's just her knowledge, and talking."

The women's team was never in danger of losing to Goulburn but the girls had some trouble scoring at times.

"A lot of teams do it, they go back into a zone for us because they know they can shut us down a lot more in a zone," Woods explained.

"It's lucky we've got the outside shooters and that's where our points came from."

Jordon Woods was dominant from outside the perimeter with all 24 of her points coming from beyond the three-point line.

It wasn't as good a night for the men's team, losing 88-48 to the Hills Hornets.

Coach Blake Kelly said the pre-match goal was to make life for the Hornets as difficult as possible.

"In patches I thought we did a good job (making it difficult). I thought we did an average job on the boards," Kelly said.

"We tried to go smaller a few times, have a few less bigs in the game and it backfired on us big time. We didn't find bodies and they got a lot of offensive rebounds."

WARATAH LEAGUE

Women's Division 1
COFFS HARBOUR SUNS 66 (Jordon Woods 24, Ashleigh Fasala 13) def GOULBURN BEARS 39 (Carissa Moroney 10, Georgia Mae Teague 10).

Men's Division 1
HILLS HORNETS 88 (Marvin Fidel 17, Joshua Warren 14, Daniel Abrahamian 12) def COFFS HARBOUR SUNS 48 (Taylor Schmidt 8, Matthew Cook 8).

        WARATAH LEAGUE

Women's Division 1
COFFS HARBOUR SUNS 66 (Jordon Woods 24, Ashleigh Fasala 13) def GOULBURN BEARS 39 (Carissa Moroney 10, Georgia Mae Teague 10).

Men's Division 1
HILLS HORNETS 88 (Marvin Fidel 17, Joshua Warren 14, Daniel Abrahamian 12) def COFFS HARBOUR SUNS 48 (Taylor Schmidt 8, Matthew Cook 8).        
