Suns' road trip to remember

Laura Bamford-Cleland led the scoring for the Suns on the weekend. Chris Lane

DON'T underestimate how remarkable the weekend performance of the Coffs Harbour Suns' women's team was.

Travelling to Wagga Wagga and Goulburn for the team's longest ever road trip, the Suns only had eight players, spent eight hours in a bus on Saturday and still managed to win two matches against strong opposition.

Any fatigue from the long bus trip from Sydney Airport to Wagga wasn't evident on Saturday night as the Suns took down the Blaze 58-50.

With a minute remaining in Wagga, the Suns led by only two points.

A pair of free throws by Jordon Woods and another by Rachael McGinniskin gave Coffs Harbour breathing space but the three pointer with only seconds remaining by 16 year-old Teagan Mayer was the moment the girls truly knew they had the win.

Sunday's match against Goulburn was less stressful.

In the first quarter the Suns defence was on song and the girls went into the first break leading 21-5.

A pair of three pointers at the start of the second from Laura Bamford-Cleland and Jordon Woods pushed the margin out to 22 points to set up an 84-46 win.

Prior to the weekend coach Connie Woods said if her girls won both matches she'd be thrilled.

Sitting in second spot on the Division 1 Women table after three matches will have Woods positively beaming as she looks toward the rest of the season.

WARATAH LEAGUE

Division 1 Women

Saturday - COFFS HARBOUR SUNS 58 (Rachael McGinniskin 17, Laura Bamford-Cleland 15) def WAGGA WAGGA BLAZE 50 (Khiani Clark 15, Shakera Barnes 14).

Sunday - COFFS HARBOUR SUNS 84 (Laura Bamford-Cleland 33, Rachael McGinniskin 15) def GOULBURN BEARS 46 (Naomi Lucas 16).