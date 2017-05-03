Suns rise late to overcome Manly Warringah

A DOMINANT second half performance by the men's Waratah League team has put the Coffs Harbour Suns on the positive side of the win-loss ledger for the first time this season.

The Suns trailed Manly-Warringah by 12 points early in the third quarter after finishing the first half by producing possibly their worst 10 minutes of basketball so far this season.

The Sea Eagles made Coffs Harbour pay for a series of risky passes and impatience around the key.

With a renewed vigour and defensive mindset after the break, the Suns bounced back, with Bryce Allen bringing the home crowd to life with seven quick points to get the contest back on Coffs Harbour's terms.

A pair of successful free throws by Forde Heatley late in the third gave the Suns the lead.

With the match up for grabs, it was Coffs Harbour's big three that delivered when they were most needed.

In the final quarter, Heatley scored 10 points on his own while Matthew Cook and Jah Soloai scored eight and seven points respectively to give the Suns a 31-17 final quarter and a much needed win.

This weekend the Suns men have another home game at Sportz Central against Liverpool- Macarthur while the women's team has an away game at Maitland.

WARATAH LEAGUE

COFFS HARBOUR 80 (Forde Heatley 22, Jah Soloai 18) def MANLY WARRINGAH 67 (Huw Smith 14, Jonathan Mann 13).