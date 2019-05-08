Suns recruit feeling pressure

JORDAN Murdoch came from a club of perennial finalists but says the expectation and pressure for him to perform has never been greater than what it is at the Suns.

The former Geelong player has featured in all of Gold Coast's first seven games, providing another medium-sized option for coach Stuart Dew down back and a different outlet through his booming left foot.

The 27-year-old was signed to add more experience and leadership to a young list trying to build a strong culture for the future.

It follows a 108-game career at the Cats where his only focus was on playing his role next to superstars including Joel Selwood, Gary Ablett and Patrick Dangerfield.

With his inclusion at the Queensland club has also come an unprecedented expectation he play an intrinsic part in their on-field success and take the group forward off it.

"The experience factor is there. You want to be a calming presence out there and for me I guess it comes down to consistency and effort and stuff like that," Murdoch said.

"All of us need to pride ourselves the best teams are able to do that 100 per cent of the time. "I have taken on the expectation that if I see it, I say it around the club.

"If I have an opportunity to help here and there and be able to pass on what I have learnt from great players I have played with than I do that and be a good influence around the club."

Jordan Murdoch of the Suns looks to handball while being tackled during the round seven AFL match between the West Coast Eagles and the Gold Coast Suns at Optus Stadium on May 04, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Murdoch began his career at the Cats down back before shifting into midfield and forward roles in the later stages of his time at the Victorian club.

His shift north has seen Murdoch return to his roots and he is relishing the role.

"I'm really enjoying it down there," Murdoch said.

"I've built some good cohesion with the boys there. We have had some good weeks and some bad weeks but we're taking it as it comes and looking to improve.

"For me it's about defending first and then using my attributes and breaking up a game from there.

"At Geelong I most recently played the majority of my games on the wing and a little half forward as well."