Suns pay price for moving away from plan

Brad Greenshields
| 11th Mar 2017 8:00 PM
Jemoein Manns makes a lay-up for the Coffs Harbour Suns against the Tamworth Thunderbolts. Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate
Jemoein Manns makes a lay-up for the Coffs Harbour Suns against the Tamworth Thunderbolts. Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

COFFS Harbour Suns coach Chris Knight said his team strayed away from the game plan against Tamworth and the Thunderbolts made them pay.

Knight said after a solid start where scores were level half way through the first quarter, not sticking to the game plan made it easy for Tamworth to open up a 17 point lead at the main break.

"We had our plan and we didn't stick to it and that makes a difference," Knight bemoaned.

"Pretty much no-one stuck to the game plan and that cost us."

The Thunderbolts stretched the margin to 32 points by the end of the contest but the second half was closer than the scoreboard indicated.

The major difference between the teams after the break was shooting percentage with Coffs Harbour failing to capitalise on its forays toward the hoop.

"At half time and three-quarter time we said that we were getting the shots up, pretty much as many shots as Tamworth were but they weren't dropping," the coach said.

"It becomes a bit of a confidence killer when we put them up one after the other and they're not dropping but we said we'd keep putting them in and I think in the last quarter we had a few more drop."

The Thunderbolts were in control and Kyle Gupton and Christopher Skilton took the most advantage scoring a game high 19 and 15 points respectively.

Jemoein Manns was the top scorer for the Suns with 13 points while Matthew Cook chimed in with 10 points.

Knight had praise for the opposition but felt his squad should've executed better than it did.

"They (Tamworth) are a very good team. A young team, obviously very fit and very fast and you can say age made the difference but I don't know, age counts for experience doesn't it too," he said.

"The bottom line, the difference, they came out and were very well drilled, we're not.

"We've still kind of putting it together. Our pre-season only started three weeks before our first game, four weeks ago, so we're very much behind where we'd want to be at this stage of the season but we can draw positives out of this."

The positive is that there's a next week and the Suns travel to Sydney to meet the Norths Bears.

"There'll be a lot of people that are 1-and-1 at this stage of the season, they can either go down or go up," Knight said.

"We can use this as a springboard. The games aren't going to get any easier so we just have to put it together to do the things in the game that we do at training."

TAMWORTH THUNDERBOLTS 89 (Kyle Gupton 19, Christopher Skilton 15) def COFFS HARBOUR SUNS 57 (Jemoein Manns 13, Matthew Cook 10).

Topics:  basketball basketball nsw coffs harbour suns sportz central state league basketball tamworth thunderbolts waratah league

