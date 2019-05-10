Suns on track and are only getting better

LEADER: Nick Markham has been a rock for the Suns this year.

LEADER: Nick Markham has been a rock for the Suns this year. Brad Greenshields

BASKETBALL: There's no other way to put it: the Coffs Harbour Suns are on fire.

The club's youth men's team are midway through a stellar season in division two of the Waratah League, a campaign that has seen them lose only one match from eight outings.

They're only loss to date was a narrow three point defeat to the St George Saints. Since that match the Suns have peeled off five straight victories and will be looking to make it six this Saturday against Norths Bears.

Assistant coach Ben Slater said the boys were on track for a big 2019.

"We are happy with the start to the season. When we got together at the beginning of the year we said this is where we wanted to be half way through,” Slater said.

"Now we have achieved that which is great but we still have a long way to go.”

Slater said he wouldn't call it grand final or bust at this stage because of how young the squad was, but noted they did have their eyes set on the title.

Leading the charge to the title will be Cody Woods and Sam Schellenberger, who are currently the top-scorers for the Suns averaging 14 points per game each.

Captain Nick Markham is also contributing heavily, averaging 12.6.

"Cody, Sam and Nick are three incredibly talented young men,” Slater said.

"With Nick being out injured for a number of games now and a few more yet to come, Cody and Sam have had to pick up a larger offensive role and they have done that well. As for Nick he just changes the game when he is on the floor, on both ends.

"The injury has kept him sidelined but that has just shown another side to him as a great leader off the floor as well.”

Slater said the boys didn't play anywhere near their potential in their last meeting with the Bears, so was expecting a fired-up Suns outfit to record a big win this time around.

Tip off for the Suns v Bears game is 6pm Saturday at Sportz Central.