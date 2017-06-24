Suns must keep foot on Hornsby's throat

Bryce Allen offers plenty of speed around the court for the Coffs Harbour Suns.

THE fact that Hornsby Ku-ring-gai is sitting near the bottom of the Waratah League table is of little consequence to Coffs Harbour coach Blake Kelly.

If the Suns are going to reach the playoffs, they simply have to make every post a winner in their final five matches of the season.

"If we drop one then we're relying on other teams to lose games,” Kelly said.

"Four of the five games we have left are against teams we should beat but as we've proven all year, we're not good against teams we should beat.”

With the size of the men's Division 1 comp so large, half the time there's little knowledge of the opposition.

Tonight Kelly won't have that problem as the Suns have already played against the Spiders once this season.

On that occasion Coffs Harbour won by a comfortable 25 points

With the chase for a spot in the top eight so tight, there's no doubt the Suns need to win by a big margin to help in that chase.

"We're at the lower end of the scale when it comes to for and against,” the coach said.

"We need a couple of games in the last five where we win by big margins and probably this is one of them that we need to put away.”

WARATAH LEAGUE

Men's Division 1

Coffs Harbour Suns v Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Spiders

Tip-off: 6pm at Sportz Central