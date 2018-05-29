Suns men turn up the heat to take first win

James Patricks was part of the first Waratah league win of the season for the Coffs Harbour men's team.

IT'S been a long wait for the men's team but the Coffs Harbour Suns have finally put a tick in the 'W' column.

The men's team proved too good for Hawkesbury on Saturday night winning 85-59. Combine that result with the 77-51 win the women's team recorded against Wagga Wagga and it was a good night for Suns fans at Sportz Central.

A week ago playing coach Blake Kelly was disappointed with his own performance in the loss to the Hills Hornets. From the get go against Hawkesbury Kelly made sure he led from the front and spurred his team on toward victory.

The Suns raced out to a 22-11 lead early with Kelly scoring scoring half of the team's points.

Hawkesbury then enjoyed its only period of dominance in the match scoring the next points to take the lead early in the second before the Suns regained some momentum to take a three point lead into the main break.

Kelly, who shot a game high 30 points, said at half time he didn't say anything special but it must've worked as the Suns raced out of the blocks and scored the first 13 points of second half.

"We just reiterated what each person's job was and to focus on defence," Kelly said.

"We were a little loose before half time and not quite as switched on.

"We got back to being focussed on defence and knew that we just needed to make some shots and everything would be alright."

The women's team also made a fast start with the score reading 20-6 against Wagga Wagga early in proceedings.

The Blaze bounced back to trail 22-16 at quarter time but the lead stretched out to 10 by the last change.

In the last six and a half minutes the Suns blew Wagga away scoring 16 points to three in that period.

The next matches for the Suns Waratah League teams will be another double header at Sportz Central. On June 16 the men will host competition leaders St George while the women will play in a top of the table clash against Maitland.

WARATAH LEAGUE

Men's Division 1

COFFS HARBOUR SUNS 85 (Blake Kelly 30, Mathew Cook 13) def HAWKESBURY JETS 59 (Hilary Zakria 17, Harman Josan 12).

Women's Division 1

COFFS HARBOUR SUNS 77 (Laura Bamford-Cleland 18, Jordon Woods 16) def WAGGA WAGGA BLAZE 51 (Khiani Clark 19).