Suns hold on but by barest of margins

Bryce Allen looks to create a scoring chance for the Coffs Harbour Suns against the Port Macquarie Dolphins.

A PAIR of clutch free throws from Bryce Allen was all that stood between victory and an embarrassing defeat for the Coffs Harbour Suns.

The men's team led Port Macquarie by as much as 16 points during the third quarter but a Dolphins fightback and some dubious passing decisions with ball in hand by the Suns saw Coffs Harbour win 66-65.

Suns coach Blake Kelly was relieved to record the win but was left scratching his head at the performance.

"In the first games that we've played the second half has probably been the good time for us. We've started slow and in the second half we get it going," Kelly said.

"Tonight we started well and everyone was on board and then come the second half things tightened up a little bit. We got a little bit complacent, a little bit loose and we turned the ball over more times in the third quarter than we did in the rest of the game."

Perhaps the turning point in the contest came late in the third quarter when the Dolphins were forced to take a lengthy medical time-out after one of their players complained of severe heart palpitations.

The match was put on hold for more than 15 minutes while medical help arrived and treated him but all momentum the Suns had built to that point simply vanished within moments.

"I feel sorry for the guy but it absolutely flattened us," the coach said.

"It's probably my fault. I probably came out of that section with the wrong five but we got away with it."

While Allen's free throws gave the Suns a valuable three point lead with only seconds remaining, it was a pair of two pointers by Darcy Kean that gave the home team some breathing space.

When Coffs Harbour's powerful centre Jah Soloai was fouled out in the final stanza, it gave the Dolphins confidence to shoot from the inside more often and it was paying dividends.

The comeback was on but luckily for Coffs Harbour it came a few seconds too late.

The clash at Sportz Central was Kelly's first as head coach and with that in mind he was philosophical about the scare his team received.

"We got the win and that's all we can really ask for to be honest," he said.

"It takes us above 500, that's 4-3 now so hopefully we can roll into Tamworth next weekend."

Allen was the leading scorer for the Suns with 15 points and was ably supported by Matthew Cook who scored 14 and Soloai with 12.