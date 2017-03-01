Suns hitting the road in Waratah League

WITH the Waratah League's Division 1 Men's competition about to start this weekend, a look at the fixture shows the two Coffs Harbour basketball teams are going to be well acquainted with the Pacific Hwy and beyond in 2017.
The Suns men's team tips off for the first time this season on Saturday night when they get on the team bus to face long time rivals Port Macquarie.
In their 18 match season, the men will think the trip to Port Macquarie as just a trip down the road as the season shows away games this year will be played at Crows Nest, Sutherland, Windsor, Thornleigh, Terrigal, Blaxland and Newcastle.
One thing in the Suns favour is the six week stretch of the draw that sees the men's team playing five matches on their Sportz Central home court.
The Women's team has an 11 game season ahead of it starting with a home game on March 25 against Tamworth.
But after playing their opening two matches at Sportz Central on Bray St, the girls won't enjoy home court advantage again until their last match of the season on July 22.
The Suns have three home games, three genuine away games.
The other five matches need to be played at a neutral venue near Campbelltown such is the area the State League teams cover.
WARATAH LEAGUE FIXTURES
|Men
|Women
|Date
|Opponent
|Date
|Opponent
|March 4
|Port Macquarie Dolphins (a)
|March 11
|TAMWORTH THUNDERBOLTS (H)
|March 19
|Norths Bears (a)
|March 25
|TAMWORTH THNDERBOLTS (H)
|April 8
|BANKSTOWN BRUINS (H)
|April 8
|MAITLAND MUSTANGS (H)
|April 22
|Sutherland Sharks (a)
|April 22
|Bathurst Goldminers (a*)
|April 23
|Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Spiders (a)
|April 22
|Wagga Wagga Blaze (a*)
|April 29
|MANLY WARRINGAH SEA EAGLES (H)
|May 6
|LIVERPOOL-MACARTHUR RAZOBACKS (H)
|May 6
|Maitland Mustangs (a)
|May 13
|PORT MACQUARIE DOLPHINS (H)
|May 20
|Tamworth Thunderbolts (a)
|May 20
|Tamworth Thunderbolts (a)
|May 27
|NORTHS BEARS (H)
|June 3
|NEWCASTLE HUNTERS (H)
|June 17
|Central Coast Crusaders (a)
|June 18
|Springwood Scorchers (a)
|June 24
|HORNSBY KU-RING-GAI SPIDERS (H)
|July 1
|Newcastle Hunters (a)
|July 1
|Hawkesbury Jets (a)
|July 8
|CENTRAL COAST CRUSADERS (H)
|July 8
|Goulburn Bears (a*)
|July 8
|Shoalhaven Tigers (a*)
|July 9
|Wagga Wagga Blaze (a*)
|July 15
|Hawkesbury Jets (a)
|July 22
|HAWKESBURY JETS (H)