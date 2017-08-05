Suns hit finals on a winning roll

NOW OR NEVER: Suns leader Matthew Cook talks tactics with his teammates during a match at Sportz Central this season.

FINALS time has arrived for the Coffs Harbour Suns and the chase for Waratah League glory begins in Bankstown tonight.

A win against the Division 1 Men's top team tonight will send the Suns into next week's state finals weekend alongside Coffs Harbour's womens team.

But beating the Bruins on their home court is no easy task.

"They've only been beaten once this season, they're an experienced bunch of blokes," Suns coach Blake Kelly said.

"They have three guys aged over 40, one of those played for Australia for about 10 years and another one of them is about 6 foot 10."

While Bankstown has experience on its side, the Suns have youth and enthusiasm in buckets full. Traits Kelly hopes to use to Coffs harbour's advantage.

"We're going to try and use our youth and play with speed and athleticism," he said.

"We're going to try and make the game faster than anything they've played this year and make them run up and down the court to try and keep up with us.

"Hopefully that will be unfamiliar for them but also at the end of the game we hope they'll be too tired to keep up."

One thing in the Suns favour ahead of tonight's clash is that they're one of the form teams in the competition.

The Suns may have only finished eighth at the end of the season but they got there by winning their last six matches.

"We don't really have anything to lose. No one really expects anything from the team that finished eighth. But we all know that we're better than eighth," the coach said.

"We've managed to pull it all together at the right time of the year and we've won six in a row."