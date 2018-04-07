Suns girls will start season with a slow burn

ANOTHER TILT: Laura Bamford-Cleland is returning for the Coffs Harbour Suns' womens team in 2018.

ANOTHER TILT: Laura Bamford-Cleland is returning for the Coffs Harbour Suns' womens team in 2018. Chris Lane

HAVING lost last year's Waratah League final in heartbreaking overtime circumstances, Coffs Harbour's womens team is set to start its 2018 campaign tonight.

The Suns will be facing Newcastle at Sportz Central and coach Connie Woods admits she's happy to be starting the season at home.

After tonight's match against the Hunters, the Suns girls then face the prospect of a couple of road trips in a row including a big weekend of matches at Wagga Wagga followed by a clash at Goulburn the next day.

"I'm pretty happy we're at home for the start of the season,” Woods said.

Within the roster at Woods' disposal for 2018 is a group of five players who were part of last year's grand final team.

Ashleigh Fasala, Laura Bamford-Cleland, Rachael McGinniskin, Jordon Woods and Brianna Hoy will offer plenty of experience to the younger Suns players coming thriugh from the junior representative teams.

The coach said playing with new combinations on the court and an inexperienced bench means it may take a game or two for the team to click.

"I don't think we have the depth we had last year but I'm looking forward to having the young players coming through,” she said.

"It will take a little while for this team to gel. The plan is for the team to get stronger as the season progresses.”

Coffs Harbour's mens team has already played one match this season but is aiming to get the first tick in the 'W' column tonight.

First up the Suns were battling neck and neck with Newcastle late in the contest before some final quarter errors proved costly.

Coach Blake Kelly said his roster will be better prepared tonight havine learned a lot from that experience.

"I think the fourth quarter taught us a lot about how we should play at the end of the game, in particular shot selection,” Kelly said.

"We played hard against the Hunters but we need to play smarter.

"We need to find the right shot from the right person at the right time.”

SUNS TONIGHT

Waratah League double header at Sportz Central

5pm - Division 1 women

Coffs Harbour v Newcastle Hunters

7pm - Division 1 men

Coffs Harbour v Central Coast Crusaders