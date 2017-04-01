Suns girls to buck Mustangs

Siarn Woods will be playing her last game for the Suns tonight.

WHILE excitement is at fever pitch among the Coffs Harbour Suns women's team ahead of tonight's first match of the Waratah League season, there is also a tinge of sadness.

Siarn Woods has been a vital member of the Suns during a successful era but tonight's clash against Maitland at Sportz Central marks her last in the red, gold and white before she moves to the Gold Coast.

Woods has been recruited by the Gold Coast Rollerts to play in the Queensland Basketball League.

A member of Suns teams since the under-12 beginner level all the way up through the under-18 team, Woods has played for the Women's State League team for the past five years and now coaches the younger girls as well.

A popular member of the squad, teammates are keen to ensure Siarn leaves Sportz Central tonight a winner.

It won't be easy though.

The team has been putting in some long hours and training hard in the off-season, preparing for a gruelling game that will put them to the test.

The last two times the Suns have faced the Mustangs they have won right on the buzzer.

Tip-off at Sportz Central is at 5pm.

There will be prizes for the kids and a meat raffle for the adults. Entry is $3 or free if you're wearing Suns supporter gear.