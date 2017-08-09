Suns gave it their all but bow out from finals race

EARLY in the final quarter of their qualifying final, the Coffs Harbour Suns trailed Bankstown by only one point.

Suns centre Jah Soloai just made a basket to reduce the margin to a single point, a situation that didn't look possible when Bankstown raced out to a 15-4 lead early.

Forde Heatley was one of the leading point scorers, along with Jah Soloai, in the Coffs Harbour Suns' qualifying final loss to top of the table Bankstown. Brad Greenshields

The Bruins finished the Waratah League's Division 1 Men season on top of the table and most pundits expected the Bankstown team to easily account for the eighth placed Coffs Harbour.

Especially when the Bruins were playing on their own court. Somebody forgot to tell the Suns boys the script though.

The scores were locked together at 49-48 and with momentum on Coffs Harbour's side, there was more than just a hint of an upset in the air.

That's when an old enemy that has haunted the Suns team all season made a return visit - foul trouble.

Bankstown won the match 81-67, but the margin can pretty much be narrowed down to the advantage the Bruins had shooting from the free throw line.

The Bruins outscored Coffs 26-7 from the penalty stripe. Nine of those points came in the final quarter.

Soloai, was one of Coffs Harbour's top scorers with 14 points, had four personal fouls against his name before the halfway stage of the fourth quarter had been reached and had to sit out some vital minutes.

The centre played such a strong game taking on bigger opponents under the basket and his influence was a major factor behind the Suns strong performance.

When he returned to the floor, the margin had blown out.

Forde Heatley also scored 14 points for the Suns while a trio of three pointers helped Mitch Mihai score 13.