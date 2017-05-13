Suns dishing it up for Port Macquarie

THERE'S always a little added spice when Coffs Harbour takes to the court to play against Port Macquarie, and Suns coach Blake Kelly is certain that recipe won't be changing tonight.

PLAYMAKER: Matthew Cook returns to the Suns line-up tonight. Brad Greenshields

"It's a big rivalry and they're a team we like to beat," Kelly said.

"The Dolphins are a defensive team that get in your face and try to turn the ball over."

The Suns are looking to bounce back from last week's narrow defeat to Liverpool-Macarthur.

A big boost in the search for a much-needed win at Sportz Central tonight will be the return of playmaker Matthew Cook.

Kelly said the influence Cook had brought to the playing roster since arriving in the summer was immeasurable.

"He played for six years in the NBL so he obviously brings plenty on court, but he's so valuable off the court as well," he said.

"He's such a calming influence, he never gets rattled and it's like having another coach out on the court."