Suns come on get happy at home

HAVING spent more time on a bus over the past month than the Partridge family, both of Coffs Harbour's Waratah League teams are looking forward to returning to their home court this evening.

The Suns' men's team has played its past five matches away from home while the women have clocked up plenty of frequent flyer miles travelling to away matches at Wagga Wagga, Goulburn and Shoalhaven.

The women have a return bout with Goulburn this afternoon.

Four weeks ago Coffs Harbour spanked the Bears 84-46 on their own court so confidence is high the women can notch a win at Sportz Central to keep their place in the top four.

The women are the opening act in a Suns double header this evening with the women's team hitting the court first at 4pm followed by the men who tip-off at 6pm.

Without a win after seven games and facing the second placed Hills Hornets tonight, coach Blake Kelly is under no illusion about the challenge ahead of his team tonight but thinks a win is a definite possibility.

"The focus for us will be to do everything possible to make it hard for them,” Kelly said.

"Whatever they do, our job will be to make sure we make it as hard as possible for them do it. We can't let them have any easy moments. We need to put pressure on them all night.

"A night where all of our shots go in would be great as well. We've had some bad luck shooting so far this year so for that to change would be a bonus.”

SUNS DOUBLE HEADER

Today at Sportz Central

Women - 4pm: Coffs Harbour Suns v Goulburn Bears

Men - 6pm: Coffs Harbour Suns v Hills Hornets