Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DOUBLE THE PAIN: Coffs Harbour men's and women's teams both fell just short of a state title.
DOUBLE THE PAIN: Coffs Harbour men's and women's teams both fell just short of a state title.
Sport

HEARTBREAK: Suns come oh so close to glory.... twice

Sam Flanagan
23rd Aug 2019 3:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Coffs Harbour Suns youth men's and senior women's sides have both fallen agonisingly short of claiming a Waratah League Championship after both lost by just five points in the state grand final.

Competing in the final four weekend in Gosford last week, both sides managed to win their semi finals to progress to the grand final on Sunday.

The boys took care of business in their semi final against St George Saints 76-56, a huge win for the side after they had lost both their regular season games to the Saints.

They came up against Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders in the final, who they had a win and a loss against this year.

The Suns ultimately came up short in the final 69-64.

For the women, they beat Queanbeyan Yowies in the semi 64-60 before advancing to the decider to square-off with Wagga Wagga Blaze.

In a weird similarity, the women also went down 69-64.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Building a new empire piece by piece

    premium_icon Building a new empire piece by piece

    News THERE’S something special brewing down at Sawtell FC, with the club slowly laying the foundation to become a North Coast powerhouse over the coming years.

    • 23rd Aug 2019 3:56 PM
    Ten big things coming to Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon Ten big things coming to Coffs Harbour

    Business We look at what major infrastructure projects are under way.

    IT'S OURS NOW: Coffs steals showpiece race from Grafton

    premium_icon IT'S OURS NOW: Coffs steals showpiece race from Grafton

    News COFFS Harbour will now have a second $150,000 race.

    REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's best PT as voted by our readers

    premium_icon REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's best PT as voted by our readers

    News BALANCE is the key according to our region's leading PT.