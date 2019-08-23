HEARTBREAK: Suns come oh so close to glory.... twice

DOUBLE THE PAIN: Coffs Harbour men's and women's teams both fell just short of a state title.

THE Coffs Harbour Suns youth men's and senior women's sides have both fallen agonisingly short of claiming a Waratah League Championship after both lost by just five points in the state grand final.

Competing in the final four weekend in Gosford last week, both sides managed to win their semi finals to progress to the grand final on Sunday.

The boys took care of business in their semi final against St George Saints 76-56, a huge win for the side after they had lost both their regular season games to the Saints.

They came up against Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders in the final, who they had a win and a loss against this year.

The Suns ultimately came up short in the final 69-64.

For the women, they beat Queanbeyan Yowies in the semi 64-60 before advancing to the decider to square-off with Wagga Wagga Blaze.

In a weird similarity, the women also went down 69-64.