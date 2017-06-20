20°
Sport

Suns climbing up the table

Brad Greenshields
| 20th Jun 2017 12:00 PM
Rachel McGinniskin was the leading pointscorer for the Suns in their Waratah League win over Tamworth.
Rachel McGinniskin was the leading pointscorer for the Suns in their Waratah League win over Tamworth. Brad Greenshields

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COFFS Harbour's women's basketball team has kept its hopes of a home semi-final alive.

The Suns raced out of the blocks against Tamworth on Saturday night scoring the opening 12 points of the game and never looked in danger of losing at any stage after that.

The women also finished with a flourish scoring 13 unanswered points in the final 140 seconds of the contest to walk away comfortable 83-54 winners.

Rachel McGinniskin's strength around the board was decisive as she scored a game high 22 points with great support from Eleanor Hewitt who chimed in with 18 points of her own.

The win puts the women's team into fifth place on the Waratah League table, only a game outside the top four.

The men's team still finds itself sitting outside the semi-final slots after splitting its road trip double header on the weekend.

The major reason for the loss on Saturday to the Central Coast Crusaders was a poor second quarter when the Suns were outscored 29-11 including a demoralising 14-3 run in the three minutes before half time.

Trailing the Crusaders by 27 points at the last break, the Suns came out firing early in the last with Jimeoin Manns and Matt Cook getting hot with their perimeter shooting but 11 points was as close as they could get.

Forde Heatley led the scoring with 30 points including 11 from the free throw line.

The next day was an easier assignment for the men who bounced back from their disappointment to beat Springwood 83-69.

After playing below his best on the Central Coast, Jah Soloai returned to form against the Scorchers scoring 24 points and creating an enormous presence inside the paint.

Heatley topped off a good weekend with another 19 points while landed four three-pointers on his way to 15 points.

A long weekend saw the Suns tire in the final term but the 25 point buffer they'd built in the first three quarters was enough to ensure victory and keep the team's 50:50 record for the season in tact.

This weekend the mens team plays a home game against Hornsby Ku-ring-gai on Saturday night.

WARATAH LEAGUE

Women

COFFS HARBOUR 83 (Rachel McGinniskin 22, Eleanor Hewitt 18, Laura Bamford 10) def TAMWORTH 54 (Taylor Skelton 15, Lily Darcy 15)

Men

CENTRAL COAST CRUSADERS 96 (Matthew Johnston 21, Jason Taylor 19) def COFFS HARBOUR 85 (Forde Heatley 30, Jimeoin Manns 15, Matthew Cook 13)

COFFS HARBOUR 83 (Jah Soloai 24, Forde Heatley 19, Jemoein Manns 15) def SPRINGWOOD 69 (Anthony Cogan 17, Dennis Starmans 14)

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  basketball basketball nsw coffs harbour suns waratah league

NSW Budget 2017 LIVE: $4.2 billion to upgrade 120 schools

NSW Budget 2017 LIVE: $4.2 billion to upgrade 120 schools

NSW is on track to be the first state with a net worth of a quarter of a trillion dollars in the first Berejiklian government Budget.

Meat tray thieves crash after police pursuit

A man fled the scene of a grocery store after stealing nine trays of meat.

Men charged after leading police on chase.

More rental properties available

Residential vacancy rates are on the rise

Community to share a freedom feast

INCLUSION: Refugee Week is being celebrated in Coffs Harbour this year with a community feast being held at Coffs Central on Friday, June 30.

Freedom feast will be shared as part of this year's Ref-YOU-gee week

Local Partners

Prune and reduce hazards in the garden

Homeowners should be wary of the distance of vegetation from electrical assests

New emergency department specialists join the ranks

Macksville District Hospital Emergency Medicine Staff Specialists Dr Alison Mitchell and Dr Karly Field are welcomed to their new roles by Mid North Coast Local Health District Governing Board Chair Warren Grimshaw AM.

Specialist doctors split duties between Coffs and Macksville

Say 'I do' in old Bellingen church

Cedar Bellingen Wedding Expo

Bellingen is fast becoming a destination wedding hub.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Netflix could be blocked in Australia over content quota

NETFLIX, Stan and other streaming services could be blocked from the Australian market if a certain quota for local is not maintained.

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

CUP STARS: Married at First Sight's Nadia, Sean, Alene, Simon, Jesse, Lauren and John.

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

ACA-EXCITEMENT!

Karl Stefanovic and his girlfriend live it up in Bora Bora

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough soak up the sun in Bora Bora.

KARL and girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough have escaped the Sydney cold.

Aussie Bach villains’ US debut cancelled

Keira Maguire says she was set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

Keira and Sam have their US reality TV dreams cancelled.

Carrie Fisher autopsy finds she had cocktail of drugs

Coroner’s officials ruled Fisher died from sleep apnoea.

Here’s how much Gal Gadot was paid for Wonder Woman

The movie has proved to be a big hit.

Such a great movie, such a small paycheck

13, your new lucky number...

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $509,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

INVESTOR SPECIAL CLOSE TO TOWN

49 Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $350,000

This property has been recently refurbished throughout by the owners, and has been successfully rented up until they decided to sell. Neat and tidy in an evolving...

Home In The Mountains

11 Hickory Street, Dorrigo 2453

House 4 1 2 $360,000

This beautiful Swiss style Chalet home with mountain views looks out over the stunning paddocks of the bielsdown. These expansive views gives the sense of space...

3 bedroom cottage with development opportunites

13 Dorrigo Street, Dorrigo 2453

House 3 1 2 $499,000

This Beautiful property is located just beyond the main street of the township of Dorrigo, making it close to all the conveniences of town. The property consists...

Casa de Flores known locally as The Halpin House.

18 Ford Street, Bellingen 2454

House 4 3 4 $690,000 ...

There are certain houses which define the Bellingen Real Estate market. Casa de Flores is a prime example set on an enormous double block, across the road from...

Immaculate Villa in Beachside Suburb

6/95A James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $339,000

This immaculate 2 bedroom villa has privacy, great views and a modern design without breaking the budget. Situated on its own block of land, boasting a rare...

Spacious Jetty Townhouse with Yard

4/15 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This 3 bedroom townhouse enjoys a quiet leafy position close to the centre of the Jetty precinct, Coffs Harbour's premier tourist & lifestyle hub. Walk to great...

Popular Family Friendly Neighbourhood

45 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $499,950

Spacious & elevated, this 4 bedroom home situated on popular Coriedale Drive is close to Child Care, playing fields and just a short drive the Coffs CBD. Light and...

The middle of everywhere + the middle of nowhere...

771 Valery Road, Valery 2454

Rural 3 2 2 $795,000

A lovely country home with a beautiful aspect over the property. Features great verandah's, open plan living area, sunroom and a large separate dining room. All...

Impressive quality in a picturesque setting...

2a Hardy Close, Korora 2450

House 4 3 3 $849,000

A gorgeous sub-tropical setting, high quality craftsmanship and a very generous floor plan are hallmarks of this enticing family home situated in one of Korora...

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

Luxury Sapphire Beach home is this week's Agent Pick

Opulent living in exclusive enclave

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Your chance to secure this sought after lifestyle

LUXURY: This is your chance to live in Korora's Five Islands Dr.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!