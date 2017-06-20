Suns climbing up the table

Rachel McGinniskin was the leading pointscorer for the Suns in their Waratah League win over Tamworth.

COFFS Harbour's women's basketball team has kept its hopes of a home semi-final alive.

The Suns raced out of the blocks against Tamworth on Saturday night scoring the opening 12 points of the game and never looked in danger of losing at any stage after that.

The women also finished with a flourish scoring 13 unanswered points in the final 140 seconds of the contest to walk away comfortable 83-54 winners.

Rachel McGinniskin's strength around the board was decisive as she scored a game high 22 points with great support from Eleanor Hewitt who chimed in with 18 points of her own.

The win puts the women's team into fifth place on the Waratah League table, only a game outside the top four.

The men's team still finds itself sitting outside the semi-final slots after splitting its road trip double header on the weekend.

The major reason for the loss on Saturday to the Central Coast Crusaders was a poor second quarter when the Suns were outscored 29-11 including a demoralising 14-3 run in the three minutes before half time.

Trailing the Crusaders by 27 points at the last break, the Suns came out firing early in the last with Jimeoin Manns and Matt Cook getting hot with their perimeter shooting but 11 points was as close as they could get.

Forde Heatley led the scoring with 30 points including 11 from the free throw line.

The next day was an easier assignment for the men who bounced back from their disappointment to beat Springwood 83-69.

After playing below his best on the Central Coast, Jah Soloai returned to form against the Scorchers scoring 24 points and creating an enormous presence inside the paint.

Heatley topped off a good weekend with another 19 points while landed four three-pointers on his way to 15 points.

A long weekend saw the Suns tire in the final term but the 25 point buffer they'd built in the first three quarters was enough to ensure victory and keep the team's 50:50 record for the season in tact.

This weekend the mens team plays a home game against Hornsby Ku-ring-gai on Saturday night.

WARATAH LEAGUE

Women

COFFS HARBOUR 83 (Rachel McGinniskin 22, Eleanor Hewitt 18, Laura Bamford 10) def TAMWORTH 54 (Taylor Skelton 15, Lily Darcy 15)

Men

CENTRAL COAST CRUSADERS 96 (Matthew Johnston 21, Jason Taylor 19) def COFFS HARBOUR 85 (Forde Heatley 30, Jimeoin Manns 15, Matthew Cook 13)

COFFS HARBOUR 83 (Jah Soloai 24, Forde Heatley 19, Jemoein Manns 15) def SPRINGWOOD 69 (Anthony Cogan 17, Dennis Starmans 14)