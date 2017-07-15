Suns can't slip up on road trip

NOTHING less than two wins will be good enough for Coffs Harbour's Men's Division 1 team this weekend.

The Suns should overcome the lowly ranked Hawkesbury and Norths Bears in the double header but failure to get the two wins will mean it's curtains for the Suns season.

Having won their past four matches, the men have put themselves in a position where a winning weekend will mean reaching the Waratah League's quarter final stage.

Coach Blake Kelly said improved defence has been the key to the team's recent unbeaten run.

Now it's simply a matter of continuing to win to stay alive and play in an away final against probably either Bankstown or Tamworth.

"We've been adifferent side the last three weeks," Kelly said.

"Hopefully we can make it six wins on the trot and make it to the finals."