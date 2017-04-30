Suns begin home stretch

ON FIRE: Forde Heatley is in great shooting form, scoring 51 points in the Suns two matches last weekend.

COFFS Harbour's mens team is about to enjoy the first of three straight home games.

The Suns split their Waratah League road trip last weekend and will be looking to get on the positive side of the win-loss ledger with a victory over Manly Warringah tonight.

Coach Chris Knight said he was happy with the way the line-up performed in Sydney and that it bodes well for a strong performance in front of a home crowd.

Especially after a positive week of training.

"We've had a couple of games postponed then we haven't been able to train on our courts while the floors were being re-done and trained wherever we could,” Knight said.

"To come out and play as well as we did off a poor preparation has me looking forweard to seeing how well we can play with a good lead-up behind us.”

Knight and injured playmaker Blake Kelly, who's helping the coach on the bench, believe Coffs Harbour boasts a 3-4-5 combination in Forde Heatley, Jai Soloai and Matthew Cook that would be the envy of every other team in the men's division one competition.

The Sea Eagles have had a positive start to their season with a 4-1 record built on a contribution from each member of the squad.

Knight said the Suns will need to be on the ball defensively just like they were last week as well as finding a good offensice rhythm.

"They've got a couple of players we want to focus on,” he said.

Following tonight's match, the Suns men will play Liverpool- Macarthur then Port Macquarie at home followed by a road trip to Tamworth then back home to face Norths Bears.

"Hopefully we can get the wins at home then we're off to Tamworth. We have a little score to settle with Tamworth,” the coach said.