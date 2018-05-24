Suns at the double

Coffs Harbour Suns playing coach Blake Kelly believes his team's first Waratah League win of the season is on the cards tonight.

THERE'S a good chance if you head down to Sportz Central on Saturday evening for the Waratah League double header, you'll see Coffs Harbour's two top level basketball teams record victories.

The Suns' men's team is yet to win a match this season but coach Blake Kelly believes Saturday night's clash against Hawkesbury is a good opportunity to break that duck.

"It will be a good match up for us and I think if we can come out and play to our potential then we'll be a good shot of getting the win," Kelly said.

While Kelly admits their opposition is a fast, young team which has "a few big bodies and a few good shooters", he believes the Suns showed enough when the two teams met six weeks ago to give them confidence.

"We were up in the fourth quarter against them down there and then we sort of threw the game away a little bit in the end," he said.

"We didn't have Mathew Cook and we didn't have Taylor Schmidt. We were undermanned."

The women's team tips off at 4pm in the first match of the double header in an important clash against Wagga Wagga.

The Suns women currently sit in second position on the Division 1 table but there's five closely matched teams trying to fit into four semi final spots.

Wagga Wagga is one of those opposition clubs trying to tip the Suns out of finals contention.

Coffs Harbour beat the Blaze in Wagga a bit more than a month ago but coach Connie Woods knows the importance of getting a win.

"It was a battle when we went down there but hopefully being at home should be an advantage to us and if we stick to the game plan we should get them," Woods said.

"We need to win to stay in that top four."