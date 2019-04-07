Suns at the double on home court

READY TO LAUNCH: Jordon Woods drives to the post for the Coffs Harbour Suns.

READY TO LAUNCH: Jordon Woods drives to the post for the Coffs Harbour Suns. Sam Flanagan

BASKETBALL: The Coffs Harbour Suns women's team have gotten off to a flyer in 2019 after a big first up win against the Dubbo Rams.

Hosting the Rams on Saturday evening, a large home crowd inspired the Suns to a 80-55 victory in the Waratah League Division One competition.

Jordon Woods led the way for the Suns with 20 points, with the energetic playmaker a key weapon for the Suns on both ends of the court.

Amy Polmear (17), Teagan Mayer (11) and Tianna Mayer (10) also made double figure scoring contributions.

The Suns were successfully able to shut down American import Faatimah Amen-Ra, who only managed 10 points.

Amen-Ra had scored 34 and 22 points respectively in the Rams' first two games this season.

The Suns will next be in action on May 11 and 12 when they travel to Minto to play a pair of games.

The Coffs Harbour Suns men's team also netted a win on Saturday evening, edging out the Newcastle Hunters 82-76 in a tight tussle.

Down at three quarter time by three points, the Suns rallied in the final term to claim victory.

Cody Woods put up his biggest numbers of the season with eight two pointers and 11 free throws giving him 27 points for the match.

Mitchell Mihai (15), Samuel Schellenberger (12) and Levi Jones (12) also had strong games offensively.

The Suns are now four-from-four in 2019 at Sportz Central and currently sit third on the ladder.

The team travel to Sydney on Saturday to take on the Northern Bears.