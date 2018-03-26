Menu
Sunrise crew visiting Fraser Coast for Queen's Baton Relay

Carlie Walker
by
24th Mar 2018

THE weather segments of the Seven Network's Sunrise program will be broadcast from Fraser Island on Sunday, from 7am and will feature the Queen's Baton Relay, a Butchulla welcome and highlight the island's 25 years of World Heritage listing.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager Brad Nardi said the visit had been organised with the support of the Fraser Coast Regional Council and Kingfisher Bay Resort Group.

"It's a terrific opportunity to show off our magnificent region to the rest of the nation ahead of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast," he said.

