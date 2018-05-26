Menu
SAY CHEESE: Lyndall Dykes and Melanie Browne won four awards and aim to add to the tally if they can.
Sunnys wins changed lives

Greg White
26th May 2018 4:00 AM

SCOOPING the pool at the 2017 Sunnys Business Awards was an unforgettable thrill for mother and daughter entrepreneurs, Lyndall Dykes and Melanie Browne.

Taking four awards between them for The Cheesemaking Workshop cemented the reputation of a Coffs Coast business noted for its success from day one.

However, Lyndall said it meant much more than that.

"Four awards stole the show and while it certainly increased our public profile, those Sunnys gave our business much more credibility and recognition from our peers,” she said.

"If you want to be successful you have to work harder every day to make that happen.

"The Sunnys are essential because while you are preparing the nomination it makes you look at your business and evaluate your work.

"There is always a better way and we found things we could change ...and did.”

Lyndall and Melanie won't rest on their laurels.

They intend to nominate again, aim to win more accolades and put out the challenge for other businesses to experience the joys they did.

"Come on guys, we set the bar high and would love to see other businesses reach that target or better it.

"We love competition and together we can make Coffs Harbour business even stronger.”

Also standing on the winners' podium in 2017 was Brad Plummer, the man with one of the catchiest business names in Australia.

Mr Plummer Plumbing took out the best new business award and Brad said victory delivered an immediate boost to the bottom line.

"I was knocked out by how many customers mentioned they knew we had won,” he said.

"At the time we nominated I had no idea how much exposure we were going to get.

"Since winning we have been so busy and while there are big plans to expand, I'll need to take a couple of weekends off to find the time to put some ideas into action.

"I can't speak highly enough and encourage everybody to get involved.”

Nominations are now open for the Sunnys Business Awards but hurry as they close on June 27.

To enter the Sunny's click here

