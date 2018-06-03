Sunday's knee jerk reaction: Coffs Coast weekend sport

GOOD

BARNEY MILLER CHARITY CLASSIC

THE surfing is great but now into its 19th year, the Barney Miller Charity Surf Classic is about so much more than that.

Having received assistance from the event after his own terrible accident two decades ago, Barney Miller is doing more than simply paying back the favour. He's paying it forward.

The weekend which involves a massive charity auction as well as surfing event has now raised more than $130,000 to help individuals in need after receiving similar spinal cord injuries that Miller did all those years ago.

Barney is a driving force behind the event and his ability to forget his own battles and concentrate on helping others is an inspirational attitude.

The waves were big this weekend but the hearts of those who took part as well as those who gave so generously were even bigger.

Coffs Harbour rally driver Nathan Quinn with the Possum Bourne memorial Trophy he won for being the Australian Rally Championships champion driver for 2017. Photo: Mark Teague Photography. Mark Teague Photography

NATHAN QUINN

GIVE this guy a boxcar and he could probably get a good result out of it.

Stepping into another strange vehicle this week, the Coffs Harbour rally driver who won last year's Australian title again produced the goods in New Zealand.

Quinn finished second in the Lone Star Rally Canterbury today, only 9.9 seconds behind the winner.

Quinn has driven in two of the three rounds of this year's New Zealand Rally Championship and he's sitting in fifth position on the driver's championship table.

YOUNG TALENT TIME

THE Coffs Coast Tigers should be thankful for this talented youngster. If it wasn't for Ethan Secci scoring a hat-trick today, there's no way the Tigers would've got the three points.

Playing at home the Coffs Coast team was expected to comfortably account for the Westlawn Tigers.

That wasn't the case as the 4-3 scoreline shows.

Rather than concentrate on a poor performance pretty much across the board, let us celebrate another rising talent in the Men's Premier League and keep on eye on young Ethan as he continues to develop.

BAD

OWN WORST ENEMIES

AS a journalist it's my job to do the ring around and get the scores and details of matches played across the weekend.

But there's not many journalists about. What about those people who are away for the weekend and are trying to find the score.

Football clubs can do so much more to promote not only their respective codes but themselves as well but it's an opportunity they're missing.

If a fan of local sport fan wakes up on a Sunday morning and is looking for a few scores from the play that's already taken place, that fan generally would be disappointed.

It's not that hard to post a final score to a website, Team APP or even your own club's Facebook page.

The number of clubs that seem to find posting a score in this region baffles me.

If a couple of clubs got ahead of the curve and were more online savvy it may even lead to a couple of new recruits as it makes a team look like it's being run professionally off the field.

This is the 21st century. It's time for clubs to play catch-up and realise that information being passed around by word of mouth just doesn't cut it anymore.

UGLY

FAREWELL

IT'S not really ugly but as a reader I'm not sure if you would think the following news is good or bad.

After more than 13 years at the Coffs Coast Advocate my time with the newspaper is coming to an end.

Tuesday will be my last day in the office.

Over those years I've met many wonderful people across a wide range of sports and I'm grateful for the opportunity to share so many of your stories over the years.

It's time for a change though so I'll be putting down my pen and packing away the camera.

WEEKEND SCORES

GROUP 2

First Grade

Orara Valley bt Sawtell 26-10

Grafton Ghosts bt South Grafton 34-16

Coffs Harbour bt Nambucca Heads 58-4

Ladies League Tag

Sawtell bt Orara Valley 28-10

Bellingen bt Macksville 26-4

South Grafton bt Grafton Ghosts 16-6

Coffs Harbour bt Nambucca Heads 38-0

MNC RUGBY

First Grade

Coffs Snappers bt Wauchope 71-5

Grafton def Port Pirates 36-28

Hastings Valley def Kempsey 62-7

Bye: SCU Marlins

Women

Wauchope def Coffs Snappers 24-19

SCU Marlins def Bowraville 20-5

Port Pirates def Grafton 48-0

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Men's Premier League

Coffs Coast Tigers bt Westlawn Tigers 4-3

Coffs United bt Urunga 3-1

Boambee bt Grafton United 5-2

Northern Storm bt Maclean 5-1

AFL NORTH COAST

Seniors

Sawtell/Toormina 18.20 (118) bt Grafton 5.3 (33)

Coffs Breakers 15.21 (111) bt Port Macquarie 10.10 (70)

Womens

Port Macquarie 5.8 (38) bt Coffs Breakers 2.5 (17)