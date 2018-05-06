Sunday's knee jerk reaction: Coffs Coast weekend sport

GOOD

LAUREN AND GRETA

OVER the past couple of weeks this column has only been posting the first grade scores from the men's games (the Coffs Harbour Suns being the only exception when it comes to the women).

That's changed this week thanks to Lauren Linton and Greta Smith.

The pair of young ladies play women's rugby for the SCU Marlins and I caught up with them on Saturday for a chat after they were selected in the NSW Country merit squad.

The pair performed brilliantly at last week's Country Championships in Warren and the selectors noticed.

During this chat they let me know that the women's competitions are forging ahead in several sports and therefore deserve their recognition. That includes having their scores posted for all to see.

If you click here girls and all other Knee jerk readers, it will scroll you down to this weekend's results (and photo galleries) which include the women's scores from MNC Rugby, Group 2 and AFL North Coast competitions.

See Wednesday's paper for the story on Lauren and Greta being picked in the team.

LOCAL DERBIES

IT was a great crowd at Jung Quarries Rugby Park for the local derby between the Coffs Snappers and SCU Marlins.

I arrived just before kick off in the women's game and I had to park in the far south-eastern corner of the No2 ground - the furthest I've ever had to walk from my car to the sideline at that ground.

That's become a habit lately. Last week when Coffs Harbour played against Sawtell in the Group 2 top of the table match, I had to park as far south as the car park goes. I was almost enrolling to attend St John Paul College I was that far away.

There's nothing like a local derby to bring a big crowd.

Next week it happens again with Group 2 seeing Coffs Harbour play host Orara Valley in the first leg of the annual battle for the Ken Orr Memorial Shield.

Wonder how far away I'll have to park next week.

NATHAN QUINN

MAYBE it's the moustache but Coffs Harbour's Nathan Quinn has been driving like a rock star over the past 12 months.

Quinn raced in New Zealand this weekend, competing in the ENEOS International Rally of Whangarei.

Driving a Ford Fiesta R5, prepared and run by Auckland based Neil Allport Motorsport, Quinn had Dave Calder calling the shots from the passenger seat and the pair teamed up beautifully to finish in third position behind WRC deriver Haydon Paddon who blitzed the field in his Hyundai i20.

The New Zealand event was the first round of the Asia-Pacific rally Championship for 2018.

With such a strong result and the fact the next round of the APRC is in Canberra at the start of June, perhaps Quinn is set for a trip to our nation's capital.

Nathan Quinn driving n the International Rally of Whangerei. Geoff Ridder Photography

THE SAINTS

I'LL put my hand up and admit that I thought Sawtell/Toormina's golden era was about to end.

Since 2005 the Saints have only missed one grand final and in that time have collected an almighty eight premierships.

But with the veteran crew that had led them to so much glory over the past 13 years all hanging up their boots, surely it was time for the glorious run to come to an end.

Somebody forgot to tell this to the younger players coming through at Richardson Park and new captain/coach Brandt Lee.

Sawtell/Toormina is undefeated after three rounds and sitting pretty on top of the AFL North Coast ladder.

NORTH COAST TEAM

WITHIN the local rugby league circles, there's always seemed to be a bit of an inferiority complex when it comes to representative football.

Perhaps it stemmed from a lot of losses to Group 3 and Group 1 over the years but credit needs to be paid where it's due.

The North Coast team, that is made up of a combination of Group 2 and Group 3 players, were magnificent in their 24-22 win over Central Coast at Macksville yesterday.

Sawtell's Latrell Hampton scored two tries for North Coast while Orara Valley's Luke Beaumont also scored a try in the win.

The North Coast team plays again this Saturday in the CRL Country Championships quarter final against Newcastle in Maitland.

NORTHERN STORM

IN case this is taken the wrong way I wish to point out that the following statement is meant to be a compliment.

The Northern Storm is the best football team I've seen in this area that didn't have a single point to their name after four rounds.

Over the years there's been teams at the bottom of the Men's Premier League table who've been routinely thrashed week in, week out but the Northern Storm aren't like that at all.

Today they collected their first point after a 2-all draw against the top of the table Boambee at Ayrshire Park. If a late penalty was converted or an even later one-on-one with Bombers' keeper Darcy Newell, the Storm would've taken away all three points.

A fortnight ago the Storm were 1-0 up against Coffs United before the Lions produced a couple of late goals to get the win.

The Storm are down the bottom at the moment but don't expect them to stay there too much longer.

BAD

THE ROOSTERS

THE fact that this column has been posted a few minutes later than usual is because my fingers were getting cramp after typing out all of the Orara Valley try scorers against Nambucca Heads today.

The Axemen scored 22 tries with 'Buddy' Hart crossing the try line four times and Liam Dunn three.

Dunn produced a massive haul of 44 individual points thanks to his 16 conversions as well.

Nambucca Heads was in the ugly section a fortnight ago so I suppose being in just the bad section is a step up.

The reason for the "promotion" is that this week the Roosters players rolled their sleeves up for the full 80 minutes.

Next week the Roosters are playing at home which is a positive. The Grafton Ghosts probably won't be in a mood to offer them any sympathy though.

UGLY

WHAT DID HE SAY?

FOR a team with a reasonably successful ladies team, having the F-Bomb dropped twice in the opening two lines of the first grade team's victory song hardly shows much respect to the fairer sex who are now an integral part of your club.

Group 2 is trying to attract families to attend its matches and the South Grafton song is one way to ensure that doesn't happen.

I know these days every second R&B song seems to have all sorts of misogynistic tones and explicit language but people have a choice to turn that off.

A parent can't even turn down the volume when that song is booming out of the Rebels change room.

FOR WHAT IT'S WORTH

I know Tim Cahill hasn't had much time on the pitch this season with either Melbourne City or Millwall but picking him to be part of the Socceroos' squad for next month's FIF World Cup finals is a no brainer.

Even if his on field contribution has become severely diminished, the Socceroos in general have a young squad and having a man in the dressing room who's not only been to football's big show three times before but starred is invaluable.

WEEKEND SCORES

GROUP 2

1st Grade

South Grafton def Sawtell 20-18

Orara Valley def Nambucca Heads 126-8

Coffs Harbour def Macksville 62-16

Ladies League Tag

South Grafton def Sawtell 26-6

Nambucca Heads def Orara Valley 12-6

Coffs Harbour def Macksville 38-0Grafton Ghosts def Bellingen 40-12

MNC RUGBY

1st Grade

SCU Marlins def Coffs Snappers 31-22

Port Pirates def Kempsey 62-41

Grafton def Wauchope 95-0

Bye: Hastings Valley

Women's

SCU Marlins def Coffs Snappers 20-5

Port Pirates def Kempsey 17-5

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Men's Premier League

Boambee drew with Northern Storm 2-all

Urunga def Coffs Coast Tigers 3-2

Coffs United def Grafton United 3-0

Maclean def Westlawn Tigers 5-1

AFL NORTH COAST

Seniors

Sawtell/Toormina 14.17 (101 def Grafton 1.10 (70)

Port Macquarie 15.7 (97) def Coffs Breakers 8.13 (61)

Women's

Port Macquarie 6.6 (42) def Coffs Breakers 1.3 (9)