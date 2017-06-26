Sunday sesh with McKenzie boys

ONE of the youngest bands to play leading venues around their home town of Adelaide, the McKenzies have built a solid following in a short time.

The four-piece band brings songs from the '50 to today, backed with their high energy interaction and stage presence (sometimes with a little McKenzie twist), with a focus on keeping the crowd involved and to put on a great show no matter what the occasion.

They bring plenty of energy and enthusiasm to their gigs making them crowd favourites. They read the vibe from their audience giving punters exactly what they want to keep them on the dance floor.

An extended play list draws from decades of great music. This list includes favourites from Hunters & Collectors, matchbox 20, Oasis, Kings of Leon, Goo Goo Dolls, Van Morrison, Jet, Cold Chisel, Green Day, Daddy Cool, Ben Harper, Thirsty Merc, Spin Doctors and The Killers.

THE GIG: Hoey Moey Sunday July 2