Northern Storm host Taree Wildcats in round one of the inaugural Coastal Premier League at Korora on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Photos: Mitchell Keenan and Tim Jarrett
Soccer

SUNDAY SCOREBOARD: Storm rolls into top spot

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
2nd Aug 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX rounds into the Coastal Premier League competition and there is no clear outlier yet, as teams continue to take points from one another.

There are just two points separating first and fifth as previous frontrunners Port Saints and Macleay Valley Rangers both fell to solid Coffs Harbour sides.

Northern Storm held on to beat the Rangers 3–2 in a gutsy performance away from home.

Storm stalwart Jamie Kennedy bagged a first half hat-trick with three goals straight out of the top drawer.

The win puts them equal first after Coffs Coast Tigers put four goals past a Port Saints outfit which would have fancied themselves for the away win.

Boambee continued their good run after cruising to a 4–0 home-win over Taree Wildcats.

Sawtell was unable to capitalise on a confidence boosting midweek win over Port United, falling to Coffs City United.

The Lions were able to get back to winning ways after a slip-up against a well drilled Boambee side on Wednesday.

Port United played out a 3–3 draw with Kempsey Saints in the final game of the round.

The Coastal Premier League tables after round six.
The Coastal Premier League tables after round six.

RESULTS

First Grade

Boambee FC 4 – Taree 0

Macleay Valley Rangers 2 – Northern Storm 3

Sawtell FC 0 – Coffs City United 2

Coffs Coast Tigers 4 – Port Saints 1

Port United 3 – Kempsey Saints 3

Reserve Grade

Boambee FC 2 – Taree 1

Macleay Valley Rangers 2 – Northern Storm 2

Sawtell FC 0 – Coffs City United 9

Coffs Coast Tigers 3 – Port Saints 1

Port United 2 – Kempsey Saints 0

boambee fc coastal premier league coffs city united lions coffs coast tigers northern storm fc sawtell fc
