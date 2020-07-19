Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Boambee Bombers in action. Photo: Tim Jarrett
Boambee Bombers in action. Photo: Tim Jarrett
Soccer

SUNDAY SCOREBOARD: Shock home loss for Bombers

TIM JARRETT
19th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST four points separate first and ninth as clubs continue to take points from one another in the inaugural Coastal Premier League.

In the upset of the round, Boambee suffered its first loss of the season by conceding two goals at home to Port Saints.

The loss leaves the North Coast Football powerhouse mid table, with a draw, win and loss.

Saints have bounced back strongly since their opening round loss to early pace-setters Macleay Valley Rangers, who themselves played out a top of the table goalless draw at home to Coffs City United.

It is a good result on paper for the Lions, who take away a valuable point on the road. Though the result means neither side could pull away from the rest of the field, with just a point them and the next placed Port Saints and Northern Storm.

The Storm joined the Saints on six points after they played out a five goal thriller at home, holding out the Kempsey Saints FC to win 3 - 2.

That result leaves Kempsey anchored to the bottom with three consecutive losses by a single goal. However, the close nature of the competition means a couple of wins will be all it takes to rise up that ladder.

In this week’s local derby, Coffs Coast Tigers put five goals past Sawtell FC to get their first win of the season.

Sawtell managed to score two of their own, but will have to fix a leaky defence – conceding the most goals in the league (11) – if they want to make a mark this season.

Taree Wildcats also got off the mark with a 1 - 0 win over Port United.

Coastal Premier League table after round three
Coastal Premier League table after round three

RESULTS

First Grade

Boambee 0 - Port Saints 2

Northern Storm 3 - Kempsey Saints 2

Macleay Valley Rangers 0 - Coffs City United 0

Taree Wildcats 1 - Port United 0

Coffs Coast Tigers 5 - Sawtell 2

Reserve Grade

Boambee 2 - Port Saints 0

Northern Storm 3 - Kempsey Saints 1

Macleay Valley Rangers 1 - Coffs City United 2

Taree Wildcats 0 - Port United 4

Coffs Coast Tigers 6 - Sawtell 1

boambee coastal premier league coffs city united lions coffs coast tigers football north coast football northern storm fc sawtell fc soccer
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Serious’ alleged logging breaches uncovered by EPA

        premium_icon ‘Serious’ alleged logging breaches uncovered by EPA

        News Forestry Corp has been issued a Stop Work Order to cease logging in state forest inland of the Coffs Coast.

        PHOTOS: Junior rugby league stars back in action

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Junior rugby league stars back in action

        News Sporting fields are being brought back to life - see the photos here

        Stay away from forests as hazard reduction goes ahead

        premium_icon Stay away from forests as hazard reduction goes ahead

        News Forest neighbours should take steps to limit their exposure to smoke

        REVEALED: Top 5 most expensive suburbs on the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon REVEALED: Top 5 most expensive suburbs on the Coffs Coast

        News New figures show the Coffs Coast property market is staying strong.