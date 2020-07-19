SUNDAY SCOREBOARD: Shock home loss for Bombers

JUST four points separate first and ninth as clubs continue to take points from one another in the inaugural Coastal Premier League.

In the upset of the round, Boambee suffered its first loss of the season by conceding two goals at home to Port Saints.

The loss leaves the North Coast Football powerhouse mid table, with a draw, win and loss.

Saints have bounced back strongly since their opening round loss to early pace-setters Macleay Valley Rangers, who themselves played out a top of the table goalless draw at home to Coffs City United.

It is a good result on paper for the Lions, who take away a valuable point on the road. Though the result means neither side could pull away from the rest of the field, with just a point them and the next placed Port Saints and Northern Storm.

The Storm joined the Saints on six points after they played out a five goal thriller at home, holding out the Kempsey Saints FC to win 3 - 2.

That result leaves Kempsey anchored to the bottom with three consecutive losses by a single goal. However, the close nature of the competition means a couple of wins will be all it takes to rise up that ladder.

In this week’s local derby, Coffs Coast Tigers put five goals past Sawtell FC to get their first win of the season.

Sawtell managed to score two of their own, but will have to fix a leaky defence – conceding the most goals in the league (11) – if they want to make a mark this season.

Taree Wildcats also got off the mark with a 1 - 0 win over Port United.

Coastal Premier League table after round three

RESULTS

First Grade

Boambee 0 - Port Saints 2

Northern Storm 3 - Kempsey Saints 2

Macleay Valley Rangers 0 - Coffs City United 0

Taree Wildcats 1 - Port United 0

Coffs Coast Tigers 5 - Sawtell 2

Reserve Grade

Boambee 2 - Port Saints 0

Northern Storm 3 - Kempsey Saints 1

Macleay Valley Rangers 1 - Coffs City United 2

Taree Wildcats 0 - Port United 4

Coffs Coast Tigers 6 - Sawtell 1