SUNDAY SCOREBOARD: Lions slip in downpour

THE Coastal Premier League has been rocked by a second abandonment controversy as heavy rains caused havoc yesterday.

The match between Coffs Coast Tigers and Kempsey Saints was abandoned three minutes before half time due to bad weather, with the Tigers leading 4 – 2.

Soon after, CPL announced via their Faccebook page the game would be recorded as a 0 – 0 draw.

The announcement was met with surprise and confusion given the first round match between Northern Storm and the Taree Wildcats was similarly abandoned, while the score of 2 – 1 stood.

However, as was explained by the CPL following the last controversy, the constitution states the scores will stand only if the second half has started.

In the weekend’s other matches, Boambee FC continued to confound the punters by pulling off a 1 – 0 win against early pacesetters Coffs City United Lions.

The win further compresses the table with three points separating first and fourth and brings Boambee level with their close neighbours to be the best placed of the Coffs Harbour sides.

Macleay Valley Rangers stay top with a 3 – 0 win over Taree Wildcats and Port United took care of Northern Storm to get their second win of the season.

Sawtell Scorpions conceded another four goals on the road to the fast rising Port Saints, whose win takes them to outright second on the ladder.

CPL ladder after round four.

RESULTS

First Grade

Northern Storm 0 – Port United 2

Port Saints 4 – Sawtell Scorpions 0

Coffs Coast Tigers 0 – Kempsey Saints 0 (match abandoned before halftime)

Taree Wildcats 0 – Macleay Valley Rangers 3

Coffs City United 0 – Boambee FC – 1

Reserve Grade

Northern Storm 2 – Port United 4

Port Saints 4 – Sawtell Scorpions 1

Taree Wildcats 1 – Macleay Valley Rangers 2

Coffs Coast Tigers 8 – Kempsey Saints 0

Coffs City United 1 – Boambee FC 1