Summit for sarcoma: father, son to tackle mountain

Buderim father-and-son team Andrew and Ben O'Connor are in training to tackle a mountain in the Himalayas to raise money for sarcoma research.

Buderim father-and-son team Andrew and Ben O'Connor are in training to tackle a mountain in the Himalayas to raise money for sarcoma research. Warren Lynam

A 12-YEAR-OLD Coast schoolboy and his father will tackle a climb 31 times the size of Mt Coolum to raise vital funds for a rare and devastating disease.

Buderim's Ben and Andrew O'Connor aim to conquer the 6476-metre Mera Peak in the Himalayas, taking on extreme weather and high altitude.

Their practice arena, Mt Coolum and the testing Lara Drive steps will seem like child's play compared to the summit.

When the tough gets going though, the pair need only to look to an inspiration close to their hearts.

They're on a mission to raise funds for sarcoma, a rare form of childhood bone and soft tissue cancer with a 30 per cent survival rate.

Someone close to the family was rocked by the illness and Ben wanted to help.

The pair head to Nepal in October and hope to raise $10 for every metre they conquer.

"I'm so proud, this was Ben's idea," Mr O'Connor said.

"It's definitely not going to be a holiday and we're aiming high.

"The main issue is the altitude, it's one of the highest peaks you can do before the ultra serious climbs. Call it an apprenticeship.

"We have pretty heavy bags and they'll take a toll. You are doing eight hour days, up and down, mostly up.

"It's sustained, hard exercise - really difficult stuff."

It will be the second time the Matthew Flinders Anglican College student has been to Nepal and he says he is up for it.

He'll be one of the youngest Australians in history to complete the summit.

"I do find it pretty hard (practice), the legs get sore but you have to keep powering," Ben said.

"He (sarcoma patient) is such an inspiring person and has stayed so positive all throughout. He keeps on persisting with anything he does.

"I just wanted to do something for him and for other sufferers.

"I am proud to be able to help him and raise so much money, but it's the least I can do."

In the months ahead, slogging Mt Coolum and Lara Drive will have to suffice.

"We are doing Mt Coolum at least twice a week, trying to run up it," Mr O'Connor said.

"Lara Drive before and after school some days, we do 10-15 sets with packs.

"The money will all go to ground-breaking research at the Berghofer Queensland Institute of Medical Research.

"They tell me they're showing real promise for a breakthrough, they just need the funding."

The pair are already more than $20,000 into their goal.

Sarcoma fast facts and statistics