Sullivan snaps up dropknee state title win

MATT Sullivan made his drive down south to Kiama worthwhile after he took out the dropknee division in the HIF NSW Bodyboard State Titles.

On Saturday, Sullivan mustered an impressive 14.16 heat total to claim the hotly contested title ahead of Scott Kitchen (Hawks Nest), Zach Armytage (Wombarra) and Corey O'Donnell (Copacabana) at the south coast beach.

Competitors in the HIF NSW Bodyboard State Titles battled with a decrease in swell at Kiama Surf Beach for the final day of the event as they strived towards earning themselves a NSW title.

Scott Arena (Umina) bagged himself another NSW bodyboard title taking out the Masters division. The Central Coast native shone in the smaller conditions to edge in front of Mauricio Abrunhosa (Dee Why) who took the runner-up position by less than a one-point margin.

Shauna Gillet (Martinsville) was the dominant woman of the event, taking out the Open Women's division. The continual State Title standout put on an impressive display of surfing over the duration of her dual finals to take the top position on the leaderboard.