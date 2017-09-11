24°
Suggestions untagged shark was involved in attack

SHARK CAUGHT: This 1.92m female great white shark was one of three dangerous-listed sharks tagged and released off the Coffs Coast last week.
Keagan Elder
by

AUTHORITIES have said there was no suggestion a tagged shark was responsible for the weekend's attack at Iluka.

Three dangerous-listed sharks, including two great whites and a tiger shark, were caught by SMART drumlines off the Coffs Coast last week more than 150km south of where the attack occurred.

But a NSW Department of Primary Industries spokeswoman said there was no suggestion any of these sharks were responsible for the attack.

A 35-year-old man was attacked about 6.30am yesterday, by what was believed to be a great white, when surfing off Iluka's Main Beach.

Topics:  coffs harbour great white shark iluka shark attack smart drumlines tiger shark

