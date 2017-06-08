20°
Opinion

Suffering in silence without diagnosis

8th Jun 2017 7:00 AM
The shirt says it all at a Lyme Disease rally on the Coffs Coast.
The shirt says it all at a Lyme Disease rally on the Coffs Coast. Leigh Jensen

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

I WRITE write this to acknowledge and applaud the stamina, will-power and of the Australian people fighting Lyme disease and importantly, the medical practitioners who are actually carrying out their Hippocratic (rather than "hypocritic") oath and giving these people hope and some quality of life.

These brave doctors are risking their practices with the threat of isolation, demonisation and degraded credibility.

And the Lyme battlers risk being berated by other doctors and being told that their condition is "all in their head".

Already in WA there is reported to have been at least five suicides by people with Lyme symptoms because of the condescending "you don't really have Lyme, it's all in your head" spiel from doctors and no hope of help.

The study that forms the majority of "no Lyme in Australia" farse is a faulty study by Russell and Doggett in 1994.

It has been disproven multiple times, and there is abundant recent research that is far more reliable and conclusive. How many more deaths from Lyme, disease progression or suicide, have to happen, Australia Medical Association? Those deaths are all on you.

This is a message to those involved in the fight: keep going. Stay strong. You are not alone in all this. There are others who are fighting with you, those who do and don't have Lyme.

And this is also a call to those who don't know the Lyme issue. The best weapon we have is to inform people of the disease.

Too many people don't know anything more than the name, but there is more than ample material, both layman and academic, to put anyone in the picture. Support those who are working towards change, and draw on the hard work done by medical professionals who are working in Lyme research.

For Australian information: lymedisease.org.au

For an international body of highly qualified doctors and researchers: ilads.org

To learn the greater story of Australian Lyme, buy the 'Lyme bible' from BookDepository.com: "Lyme Disease in Australia" by Nicola McFadzean

This is already being called the 21st Century version of the AIDS epidemic. Just imagine if doctors and the AMA went back to saying that AIDS was just a state of mind, that it was all in the head, and then went so far as to include mental illnesses and cancer. There would be uproar, and rightfully so. Why should Lyme be any different?

Mikayla Hannaford

 

 

The RSPCA and vets are regularly alerted to dog baiting deaths.
The RSPCA and vets are regularly alerted to dog baiting deaths. Pixabay

Is your dog or cat at risk from rodent poisons?

A VET at the University of Adelaide has reported that the number of dogs being poisoned by rat baits quadrupled in May.

Baits use smell to attract rats and mice, and dogs also find this smell irresistible and will eat any baits they find. While cats are less likely to eat random baits, they can also suffer horrible deaths if they find and eat a poisoned rodent.

Symptoms of poisoning include bleeding in the urine and faeces or from the mouth, nose and any cuts - as well as pale gums, increased respiratory rate and lethargy.

Rat bait contains anti-clotting agents, which mean the pet can bleed to death internally.

If your companion survives, veterinary treatment can involve surgery to release trapped blood, and is lengthy and expensive.

Poisons, glue traps, and other lethal measures are horribly cruel, and killing rodents won't keep mice or rats away for long (when animals are killed/removed from the area, more will move in to use available resources) and can actually result in a temporary spike in the food supply, causing remaining rodents to accelerate their breeding.

This creates a vicious killing cycle in which many animals will suffer and die needlessly.

To keep your home or business rodent-free over the long term, you'll need to contain all food sources and prevent mice and rats from accessing areas where they are not wanted.

Desmond Bellamy, PETA Australia

 

 

The NSW Government has announced an increase in funds to after school care providers.
The NSW Government has announced an increase in funds to after school care providers. Trevor Veale

Funds given to try and match growing after school care demand

EVERY morning, many families right across Coffs Harbour have the task of juggling getting kids to school and getting to work.

As a mum I know hard this can be, and as the Minister it is my job to make sure the NSW Government does its bit to support working families in Coffs Harbour.

We know before and after school care services can go a long way and that's why the NSW Government is investing $20 million for schools to establish new or upgrade existing services right across the state.

We also know the needs of the school community in Sawtell are completely different to those in Emerald Beach.

That's why not-for-profit providers of out-of-school hours care can now receive up to $30,000 to expand or establish new services to provide flexible options for busy Coffs Harbour families.

Families need flexibility, so we are providing a versatile approach that supports not-for-profits, local councils and schools to provide more care options in Coffs Harbour.

Opening the fund to not for profit service providers means extra support to encourage community organisations to offer before and after school care and ease the burden in areas of high demand.

We are determined to help make life easier for working families and we will continue to look at new ways to better support them. Our parents expect it, and our kids deserve it.

Sarah Mitchell, NSW Minister for Childhood Education

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  community views letters to the editor reader opinion what's got the coffs coast talking

Dog destroyed. Owner fined over attacks.

Dog destroyed. Owner fined over attacks.

Man sentenced in court after pleading guilty to allowing his dog to roam uncontrolled on a public place, resulting in two attacks.

Good swells to pick up at the weekend and run into the week

PLENTIFUL SWELL: There will be no shortage of swell at the weekend.

There will be no shortage of swell this weekend and next week

Karangi black spot earns fix up funding

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan has announced blackspot funding for local North Coast roads.

Federal Government announces local black spot money

High chance of a wet end to this week

WET WEEKEND: According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a high chance of showers for Coffs Harbour at the weekend.

Wet end to the week forecast

Local Partners

Dance off: Students showing all the moves

FOR a second year students from 38 schools and pre-schools around the region have united at Woolgoolga High School for the 45th annual local dance eisteddfod.

Info boost with Full Throttle

KARTING KINGS: In Coffs in 2016 is Troy Brown, Coffs MP Andrew Fraser, Geoff King and super car driver James Courtney and Mick Doohan.

Doohan says new karting mag will focus on comps, clubs

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Top the Summit - the world's steepest 4WD testing ramp

Take on the Isuzu UTE Iron Summit at the Coffs Coast 4WD, Caravan and Camping Show.

Experience what it is like to be stunt driver

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

WHEN the late Doc Neeson left The Angels, the band grappled with the decision before them - call it quits, or keep going.

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Kat Hoyos stars as Layla in Here Come The Habibs.

CAST not going to shy away from the taboo in controversial show

What's on the big screen this week

Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill, The Mummy and My Cousin Rachel make their debuts.

Embarrassing Bodies doctor tones it down in new series

Dr Christian Jessen stars in the series Dr Christian Will See You Now.

Embarrassing Bodies' Dr Jessen focuses on more common complaints

Viral sensation to warm Bello Winter Music.

Dustyesky will be performing throughout Bello Winter Music wherever vodka is in plentiful supply.

Dustyesky to feature on Bello Winter Music line-up

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha on the red carpet.

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Simply move in and enjoy...

6 Cotswold Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $539,000

Located in a whisper quiet and family friendly neighbourhood, this versatile home has so many of the "must haves". Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, just minutes to...

A Rare Find

1401 Coramba Road, Megan 2453

Rural 5 3 8 $619,000

This beautiful 15.5 acres (6.27ha) of paradise set in the picturesque village of Megan has a breathtaking Camillia gateway entrance that welcomes you onto the...

INVESTOR SPECIAL CLOSE TO TOWN

49 Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $350,000

This property has been recently refurbished throughout by the owners, and has been successfully rented up until they decided to sell. Neat and tidy in an evolving...

Sun, surf, sand and location...

21 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $489,000 ...

This three bedroom single level home in the popular Park Beach area will certainly surprise. Beautiful polished timber floors, open plan living and a large kitchen...

Home In The Mountains

11 Hickory Street, Dorrigo 2453

House 4 1 2 $360,000

This beautiful Swiss style Chalet home with mountain views looks out over the stunning paddocks of the bielsdown. These expansive views gives the sense of space...

Vendors Have Relocated

91 Rosedale Drive, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 2 $509,000

Fresh to the market, this beautifully presented home with three good sized bedrooms, the main boasting a huge walk in wardrobe, on a 955 square metre block in a...

Casa de Flores known locally as The Halpin House.

18 Ford Street, Bellingen 2454

House 4 3 4 $690,000 ...

There are certain houses which define the Bellingen Real Estate market. Casa de Flores is a prime example set on an enormous double block, across the road from...

Starting Out or Climbing that Portfolio Ladder...

60 Taloumbi Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 3 $349,000

One for the first home buyers, astute investors or even someone looking to work from home with the massive 3 bay shed complete with power. Presenting an excellent...

MACKSVILLE INDUSTRIAL AREA...

14 Binalong Way, Macksville 2447

Commercial 0 0 AUCTION

Ideal distribution/transport depot and business premises. Surplus to Roads & Maritime Services needs with high standard presentation. The property offers a...

SOLID NAMBUCCA INVESTMENT...

Suite 3/7 Short Street, Nambucca Heads 2448

Commercial 0 0 AUCTION

Modern strata suite in busy professional centre. Currently leased to strong tenant on a five (5) year term with three (3) years remaining, plus two x three (3)...

Exclusive headland home

EXCLUSIVE: This stunning home takes in a coveted Diggers Beach headland position.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Homing in on holiday rentals

CAUGHT OUT: One owner had to pay back tens of thousands of dollars for incorrect tax claims.

The tax office warns it's watching

More doors open in CBD

BLUES SKIES: Troy Mitchell from LJ Hooker commercial.

One door closes, another three open

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Boambee East home offers plenty of options

Raine & Horne Toormina/Sawtell reveals their pick of the week

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!