Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were called to the Royal on NinetyNine on Friday after a man suffered a medical episode.
Emergency services were called to the Royal on NinetyNine on Friday after a man suffered a medical episode. David Nielsen
News

Sudden death at Royal on NinetyNine

Molly Hancock
by
10th Sep 2018 1:05 PM

AN INJUNE man died suddenly on Friday evening following a medical episode at the Royal on NinetyNine.

Emergency services were called to the pub at 11pm after the 42-year-old man reportedly suffered a medical episode at the top of the stairs and the resulting fall left him unconscious.

CPR was administered and a defibrillator was used in an attempt to revive the man, reports said.

He was transferred to the Roma hospital but was pronounced dead.

Police said investigations were continuing but it is believed the medical episode led to the incident.

injune police roma sudden death

Top Stories

    Plans to accelerate Cultural and Civic Space project

    premium_icon Plans to accelerate Cultural and Civic Space project

    News A proposal to expedite the Cultural and Civic Space project will be up for discussion at this week's council meeting.

    • 10th Sep 2018 1:00 PM
    Councillors must be brave in new arts centre considerations

    premium_icon Councillors must be brave in new arts centre considerations

    News Friends of the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery call to councillors

    Unity walk sets the pace

    Unity walk sets the pace

    News The Coffs Harbour unity walk was the first of its kind.

    Emergency services on scene Pacific Highway crash

    Emergency services on scene Pacific Highway crash

    News Expect heavy traffic conditions and delays on Pacific Highway.

    Local Partners