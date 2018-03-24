Success for local RFS teams

HUNDREDS of NSW Rural Fire Service members gathered to put their skills to the test in the annual Region North Exercise.

Amongst the 400 participants at the event, six fire and appliance crews from local brigades represented the The Mid North Coast Team RFS including Bonville, Brierfield, Orara, Repton, Sandy Beach and Thora.

Teams competed in 12 scenarios including bush firefighting, motor vehicle accident response, vehicle maintenance, water pumping and gas fires.

Thora Brigade won Best Performing Crew, Best Presented Truck and their captain Todd Travers was awarded Best Crew Leader for the event.

"I am truly humbled by these awards, and acknowledge the efforts of my crew Bear, Phil and Shaun. This only assists in making our community brigade stronger. I would encourage anyone community minded to get involved with their local brigade".

Organising Committee member Inspector Michael Brougham, said the annual exercise provides volunteers the opportunity to refresh firefighting skills, learn new techniques, share ideas and network with other firefighters from across the Region.

"These exercises provide a safe learning environment in which volunteers and staff can enhance their skills.

"The inclusion of Incident Management Teams and supporting roles such as catering and communications, allows us to practice managing and coordinating a large scale operation.

For more information on joining your local RFS brigade, call the Coffs Harbour Fire Control Centre on 6651 6133 or visit rfs.nsw.gov.au