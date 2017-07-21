Success breeds hockey success

THE highest achievement for a hockey association representative program is a tournament title or state championship.

Hockey Coffs Coast now has two in 2017 being the York Cup and a Hockey NSW state title.

"As an association we are so wrapped with how our junior rep teams have performed this year," regional coaching co-ordinator Phil Jackwitz said.

"We entered three under-11s teams into Tamworth's prestigious York Cup / Small Shield this year, one girls team and two boys. We had enough boys to enter two teams.

"We decided to split the talent evenly and you can imagine the joy the supporters felt when one of them claimed the title."

On top of this, an under-13s boys team was sent to Armidale to compete in the Hockey NSW State Championships.

After not winning a game at last year's event, the boys fought through this year's matches finishing undefeated.

"All of the boys worked so hard this year and they all contributed," team manager Rhonda Smith said.

"There was some great individual skills shown but above that the team performance was fabulous."

Hockey Coffs Coast's Aiden Benyon battles for possession against a pair of Central Coast opponents in Tamworth.

Hockey Coffs Coast president Debbie Baldwin said she's thrilled with the latest results.

"Everything is moving in the right direction," she said.

"Player numbers are up. We got to send away an under-15 boys rep side earlier in the year which finished runners-up. Now we have two more achievements to go along with that.

"From an association point of view, we're certainly in a good place".