SUCCESS: Baby boom for critically endangered turtles

A TOTAL of 35 healthy baby Bellinger River Snapping Turtles have hatched at Taronga Zoo and scientists say they are doing "really well", bringing a significant boost to the species that has been on the brink of extinction.

There are now nearly 100 turtles living in the quarantine facility at the zoo.

Endemic to the Bellinger River, the species of short-necked freshwater turtle was almost completely wiped out in 2015 when a novel virus, now known as the Bellinger River virus, had infiltrated the waterway.

A total of 35 healthy Bellinger River Snapping Turtle babies have hatched this year.

Department of Planning Industry and Environment (DPIE) scientists managed to retrieve 16 healthy turtles from the river that year, which were relocated to the special quarantine facility at Taronga.

This year's hatchlings marks the fourth successful breeding season of the Bellinger River Snapping turtle.

"The hatchlings are doing really well - eating lots and growing - and we are really happy with their development," Taronga reptile keeper Adam Skidmore said.

A hatchling at the Taronga Zoo quarantine facility.

As part of the Bellinger River Snapping Turtle recovery project, co-ordinated by the NSW Government's Saving our Species program, a total of 20 snapping turtles have been released back into the Bellinger River.

Scientists are tracking and monitoring their progress.

"We are delighted to say their survival rate has been extremely high," Threatened Species Officer Gerry McGilvray said.

"This species could have been wiped out if not for the rapid response from Saving our Species and its partners. Releasing animals bred in captivity at Taronga represents a big step on the path to securing this species in the wild."