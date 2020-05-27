Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A usually quiet suburb has been rocked by another death after a woman’s body was found this morning, with police investigations continuing.
A usually quiet suburb has been rocked by another death after a woman’s body was found this morning, with police investigations continuing.
Crime

Suburb rocked again after woman’s body found

by Brayden Heslehurst
27th May 2020 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A USUALLY quiet suburb south of Brisbane has been rocked by another death after a woman's body was found this morning.

Police are investigating after the death of a 36-year-old woman after her body was found inside a house on Francoise St in Eagleby at 7.45am.

A crime scene has been established in order for police to determine the cause of death with investigations continuing.

The death is the third in Eagleby in the past three months after two bodies were found in Curlew Cres within two months of each other.

Originally published as Suburb rocked again after woman's body found

crime death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        30-year-old CQ miner tests positive to COVID-19 after dying

        30-year-old CQ miner tests positive to COVID-19 after dying

        News IT HAS been confirmed the 30-year-old man with COVID-19 who died at Blackwater was a miner.

        Chaotic Council meeting prompts Mayor to act

        premium_icon Chaotic Council meeting prompts Mayor to act

        News The rambling, at some times chaotic, meeting went for six hours.

        Virus number that will worry authorities

        Virus number that will worry authorities

        News There is one statistic that could cause concern

        First patients treated at the region's newest hospital

        premium_icon First patients treated at the region's newest hospital

        News Health units shifting into the new $73 million hospital.