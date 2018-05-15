Suburb price record tumbles with sale of beachside home

RECORD SALE: This four-bedroom home in Sawtell's exclusive Honeysuckle St has set a new price record for the suburb of $1.9-million.

RECORD SALE: This four-bedroom home in Sawtell's exclusive Honeysuckle St has set a new price record for the suburb of $1.9-million. Contributed

SAWTELL'S reputation as one of the property powerhouses of the region has been cemented once more, with a new price record set in the suburb.

McGrath Sawtell has sold a luxury home at 9 Honeysuckle St for $1.9-million.

Selling agent and McGrath principal Martin Wells said the property is by far one of Sawtell's finest.

"It's obviously located in Sawtell's dress circle; Honeysuckle St has long been well regarded as one of the ultimate locations within Sawtell, so that's part of the story,” Mr Wells said.

"But the property also represents one of the best homes in Sawtell, and possibly one of the best on the Coffs Coast for its quality of inclusions and finishes.”

The expansive home features four bedrooms, multiple indoor and outdoor living zones, a lift from the garage to the ground floor and a location across the road from the beach and a few minutes walk to First Avenue's boutique shopping and cafe culture.

The home was snapped up by Sydney buyers relocating to the Coffs Coast.

"They walked into our office on a weekday morning and said 'we're up from Sydney, what have you got?'. They saw the home and loved it, so they went back and listed their home in Sydney which sold within a week.”

Mr Wells said migration from metropolitan areas is something he's seeing more of, and buyers are thrilled at what they can buy here for a fraction of what a similar property would cost in places like Sydney.

"They can live so close to the beach here and have access to a beautiful village like Sawtell for a small percentage of what it would cost down there.”

The sale of 9 Honeysuckle St for $1.9-million comes almost two years to the day after it was sold for $1.8-million. At that time it had missed making a suburb record by just $100,000; the previous price record for Sawtell of $1.801-million had been set in January 2017 at the auction of Boronia St. Both those sales were made by McGrath.

Mr Wells said the new record is indicative of the strength of the Sawtell market.

"It's still very solid with strong buyer inquiry, but the stock available is light on - as it is everywhere - so prices continue to increase.”

While Sydney buyers are becoming more common, Mr Wells said there is just as much local interest in Sawtell as there is from out of town.

"A lot of people want to break into that Sawtell lifestyle.”