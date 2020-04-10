UFC fighter Paige VanZant has issued a subtle message to her haters in the latest instalment of her series of risque Instagram photos.

UFC star Paige VanZant and husband Austin Vanderford are doing a bit of light reading while stripping down in quarantine.

On Thursday, the couple added the next chapter to their naked escapades, this time courtesy of Mark Manson's popular book The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F***.

"Your life isn't yours if you always care what someone else thinks," VanZant captioned the post.

The subtle message comes after VanZant received pushback earlier this week from some fans growing tired of the nude act. Several Instagram users criticised the pair, saying their saucy snaps were just a desperate bid for attention.

Despite the negative comments, the UFC stunner and her husband of two years forged ahead, much to the delight of other followers, including singer Demi Lovato.

"I really can't with y'all … insanely impressive, also can't wait to see what's next," the pop star wrote in reply to a photo from earlier this week.

While lying low at home in isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic, VanZant, 26, and Vanderford have routinely bared plenty of skin. There was naked working out, naked cooking, naked gardening and the brainchild of UFC icon Conor McGregor even made a cameo in one of their posts.

In side-by-side snaps VanZant is seen holding a bottle of McGregor's Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey to cover up Vanderford's crown jewels, while he uses a potato chip to ensure his wife's modesty remains in tact - or at least, as in tact as it can possibly be when you've climbed onto the kitchen bench in your birthday suit.

With staff writers

Originally published as Subtle message in star's saucy snap