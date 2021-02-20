‘Substantial challenges’: Is Council facing a budget black hole?

Coffs Harbour City Council’s quarterly budget review is in and it’s not an uplifting read.

Mid-way through the financial year Council are projecting $1.5 million in lost revenue and staff have taken a scalpel to the 2020/21 budget with a proposal to cut almost $8 million in capital expenditure.

Councillors at Thursday’s meeting will decide on the suggested course of action which includes a $454,980 increase in the budgeted net operating deficit and drawing $441,571 funding from cash reserves.

Keen listeners during the last Council meeting would have known there was financial trouble looming when, during a debate over conducting environmental studies in North Boambee Valley, the general manager Steve McGrath refused to nominate a potential funding source.

“I am sorry, I can’t. The December QBRS will be coming to council in the next meeting and ... there are some fairly substantial challenges associated with that given the environment we are in.

“So I am not at liberty to be able to volunteer here and now, on the spot, where any potential money could come from. I am sorry madam Mayor.

Part of Council’s coronavirus response, the $180,000 Community Resilience Program, looks set to be shelved after staff did not include it in the budget review noting the “improved general economic recovery”.

But the biggest single hit seems to be taken by the stormwater line item in the capital expenditure budget, with a projected spend of $8 million dollars being reduced to just $1.9 million

“COVID-19 has introduced an element of uncertainty into the budget review process,” the council papers state.

“Financial adjustments and policy positions are continuing to be developed to ensure that Council is minimising the disruption to services and supporting the local community through the public health crisis.”