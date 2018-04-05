Substance found in Ferniehirst blood sample

Ferniehirst (pink, brown sleeves) sprints to the line to finish second in the NRRA Country Championships Qualifier at Grafton on March 11.

Ferniehirst (pink, brown sleeves) sprints to the line to finish second in the NRRA Country Championships Qualifier at Grafton on March 11. Bruce Thomas

THE starting position of Coffs Harbour mare Ferniehirst in Saturday's Country Championships Final at Royal Randwick is in doubt.

Racing NSW stewards will be conducting an inquiry at Coffs Harbour Racing Club from 10am this morning with the Floral Dynamite mare's trainer Paul Smith.

Two official racing laboratories, namely the Australian Racing Forensic Laboratory and Racing Analytical Services Limited, have certified that a blood sample contains naproxen.

The pre-race blood sample taken from Ferniehirst was prior to her finishing second in the NRRA Country Championships Qualifier conducted at Grafton on March 11.

Initial phone calls reveal information which may sway this morning's inquiry in Smith's favour as it's believed a sample taken after the race has come up clear.

Naproxen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug used for the treatment of muscle pain and soft tissue injury in horses.