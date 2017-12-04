Menu
Submissions open for Vodafone mobile facility extension

PLANNED UPGRADE: Vodafone intends to extend its mobile phone base station at Sandy Beach.
Keagan Elder
by

VODAFONE intends to extend an existing Coffs Coast telecommunication facility by five metres.

The mobile service provider plans on upgrading its mobile phone base station at 11 Unwins Rd, Sandy Beach.

On top of the extension, Vodafone also plans on installing associated equipment such as cabling.

It regards the installation as a low-impact facility.

For more information, contact Chris Hayes on behalf of Vodafone at chris.hayes@avisfordconsulting.com or www.rfnsa.com.au/2456011.

Submissions should be sent to Chris Hayes - Avisford Consulting, PO Box 20454, World Square NSW 2002 by 5pm December 15.

Coffs Coast Advocate
