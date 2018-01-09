Menu
Submission deadline looming on Bellingen rates

SEED CAPITAL: The sustainable garden at Dorrigo Preschool has received a grant from council.
SEED CAPITAL: The sustainable garden at Dorrigo Preschool has received a grant from council. Bellingen Shire Council
Greg White
by

RESIDENTS have until January 26 to make written submissions on Bellingen Shire Council's intended application for an increase in the general rate.

The proposal going to IPART is part of the the updated Long Term Financial Plan and Delivery Program.

The documents are available to download from www.create.bellingen.nsw.gov.au or made be read during business hours at the administration centre in Hyde Street or at libraries in Bellingen, Urunga and Dorrigo.

Meanwhile, $15,450 in small grants have been made to four local groups from the environmental levy fund to help with sustainability projects.

Rocky Creek Reserve, Bellingen Riverwatch, Dangarra Landcare Community Nursery Project and the sustainable garden at Dorrigo Preschool were successful applicants.

